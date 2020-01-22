These Apple Watch deals are still offering fantastic savings with luxury smartwatch sales

If you missed out on the smartwatch sales of yore, you might want to check out these cheap Apple Watch deals that are still holding onto their sales price tags this week. We're seeing a range of Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and even 5 models available for less from select retailers right now, making it an excellent time to jump on a luxury smartwatch deal. You'll find prices ranging from just £195 on the smallest version of the Apple Watch 3, but the Series 4 model is also coming in hot with a discounted price of £319 at the moment. What's more, you can even pick up a 40mm Series 5 Apple Watch deal for just £379.

The best Apple Watch deals are sitting at the third, fourth, or fifth series' right now, with each one offering an incremental step up from the last and a few new features. It's important to take stock of which of these features will be the most suited to your Apple Watch needs, however - as you can often save a wad of cash by forgoing certain options you won't actually use.

We first saw some of these discounts over Christmas, but they remain excellent value here in 2020. So, if you're feeling motivated to up your fitness game, or you missed out over the holiday sales period, these Apple Watch deals are certain to brighten up your January.

Today's best cheap Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 - 38mm | £195 at BT

The Series 3 is the cheapest Apple Watch deal in this selection, coming it at just £195 (that's a few pounds savings) this week. Despite its low price, you're still getting a nicely-visible OLED touchscreen with water resistance, and all the staple Apple Watch experiences you'd expect. Plus, it's still fully compatible with WatchOS 6.1.

Apple Watch Series 3 - 42mm | GPS + Cellular | £409 £329 at Amazon

This cellular 42mm Apple Watch deal is sitting at its lowest price yet on Amazon. We have seen this price before, but a second chance to pick up an excellent smartwatch for £80 less is always appreciated. That said, the 44mm Series 4 is actually £10 cheaper than this at the moment with a fantastic sale at Currys.

Apple Watch Series 4 - 44mm, Gold | GPS + Cellular | £459 £319 at Currys

Save £140 on the Series 4 Apple Watch with GPS and cellular connectivity this week. That's a fantastic saving and a limited time deal, so make sure you put your order in soon if you've had your eye on the 44mm gold model for a while.

Apple Watch 4 - 40mm | GPS + Cellular | £499 £399.93 at Amazon

Thanks to the launch of the Apple Watch 5, series 4 prices have dropped - making these models very tempting indeed. The Apple Watch 4 has a bigger display than the Apple Watch 3 and boasts an improved ECG monitor. The big advantage of this deal over the series 5 deal above is that this 40mm model is cellular.

Apple Watch 5 - 40mm| £379 at Currys

The latest Apple Watch offers a unique always-on-display which separates it the most from its earlier models, as well as an 18-hour battery life and new heart monitoring features. You're saving £20 at Currys this week, as well.

The Apple Watch offers iPhone users an unparalleled smartwatch experience. With full integration of a massive number of apps, services, and features from the iPhone to your wrist, the luxury smartwatch offers fitness tracking, easy notifications (with text and call handling), Apple Pay, and music functions as well as a whole host of expanding features on newer models.

If you're looking for a cheap smartwatch for notifications, music, and some general fitness tracking, you may be better suited to the £200 Apple Watch 3 than the often £500 Apple Watch 5, for example. Though this week, with prices sitting under £380 for the latest model, you may be able to splash out on future-proofing your purchase. That said, there's not too much to worry about when it comes to your cheap Apple Watch supporting future updates, all Apple Watches listed continue to support the latest version of WatchOS.

If you're looking for more great savings - check out our full range of Apple Watch 4 prices available now. If you're looking to complete your Apple ecosystem even more, why not check out these fantastic AirPods deals, or perhaps splash out on a new iPhone deal to set you up for 2020.