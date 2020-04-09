Cheap 4K TV deals at Currys mean you can save £100 this Easter weekend

Currys sure know how to put on a cheap 4K TV deal that's for sure. Right here we have not one, not two, but three awesome mega-deals to chose from with a saving of up to £100 - not bad if you're looking for that cheap 4K TV deal this Easter weekend.

Starting off our 4K TV deals is this fantastic SHARP 4T 50-inch 4K TV for just £269 at Currys. This 4K TV deal looks to save you a massive £80 on a full-fat HD bad boy, capable of rendering beautiful colours and pumping out some great sounds, thanks to full HDR10 support it's inbuilt Harman Kardon speakers.

If you're looking for something a little bit bigger, and dare we say, a little bit smarter, then look no further than this JVC LT 55-inch 4K TV with Alexa for just £349 at Currys. Not only are you saving yourself a handy £100 and getting a great TV here, but you're also getting your hands on a smart assistant for the living room. Ask Alexa anything you want, or control other smart home devices with your voice - suddenly you've got so much more than just a TV.

Last but not least is this stunner of a 4K TV deal on a Samsung UE50RU 50-inch 4K TV for just £399 at Currys. Onboard is a host of premium tech, including Samsungs Dynamic Crystal Colour picture enhancement and Bixby voice assistant. This one's a little more expensive but you're still saving yourself £100 and getting a 4K TV deal for well under the asking price of most Samsungs.



If you're visiting from the US then we recommend checking out our recent article on cheap TV deals at Best Buy, where you'll find TVs as low as $249.

The best cheap 4K TV deals at Currys

SHARP 4T 50-inch 4K UHD TV | £349 £269 at Currys

Save £80 and grab a 4K TV mega-deal from Currys right now. A crystal sharp, HDR10 display means that all your favourite shows and movies will be rendered in a glorious range of colours, no matter how dimly lit the scenes are. Sounds are guaranteed to be lush with the two inbuilt Harman Kardon speakers and Sharp DTS TruSurround technology. We rarely see TVs of this quality go under £300, so this is the real deal right here.

JVC LT 55-Inch 4K UHD TV with Alexa | £449.99 £349 at Currys

Save £100 and get yourself a fully tricked out smart TV this weekend. Not only will you be saving yourself a tidy amount on this fully 4K UHDTV, but you'll get Amazon Alexa built right in. Suddenly your TV isn't just a TV anymore, it's now a smart assistant for your home. Ask Alexa the weather, news, control other smart devices in your house, or simply just flip through the channels with ease.

Samsung UE50RU 50-inch 4K UHD TV with Bixby | £499.99 £399.99 at Currys

Save £100 and get a UHD 4K TV that's currently sitting at four and a half out of five stars on user reviews at Currys. HDR10+ is fully supported here as is HLG - which ensures a massive palette of colors thanks to Samsungs Dynamic Crystal Colour picture enhancement. If you're looking for smart assistant functionality then you'll also get Bixby included here - Samsungs handy voice assistant that's fully compatible with Alexa and Google.

Shop all 4K TV deals at Currys

While you're here why not check out some of our other awesome content on cheap TV deals. Our roundup of the best cheap 4K deals in April, for example, looks at over 20 models, the whole range of screen sizes, and many different retailers. If you're willing to dish out the big bucks then we'd recommend checking out our OLED TV prices article, where we only look at the very latest (and most expensive) TV's on the market, looking to save you some serious cash in the process.