Champions League and Europa League 2020 finals to be shown free with BT live streams

This year's elite European football competitions have had it all. Shock results, absolute thrashings and a new one - a gaping gap in the schedule thanks to the C-word.

And while the pain of months without the beautiful game was hard to take, the good news is that at least you get to watch the Champions League and Europa League finals absolutely free.

How to get a Champions League live stream of the semi-finals

BT Sport has once again made both finals free to watch. First comes the Sevilla vs Inter Milan Europa League final beaming in from the (crowdless, of course) RheinEnergieStadionin in Cologne. That takes place in a prime Friday night slot at 8pm.

Then, at the same time on Sunday, it's all eyes on the Estádio da Luz - home of Benfixa in Lisbon, Portugal - for the Champions League final. The teams are yet to be decided for that one, but will see the winners of Leipzig vs PSG going up against either Bayern Munich or Lyon.

All you need to do is head over to either of BT Sport website or BT Sport YouTube channel (or Virgin Media channel 531, if you have it) at around 7pm on Friday and/or Sunday and then drink in the build-up. The games are absolutely free so everybody can enjoy them - except for football fans in Manchester, of course...

Live stream the finals from anywhere in the world

The only thing stopping you catching the games is if you happen to be abroad for this week's big finals, as the BT coverage will be geo-blocked and so not readily watchable overseas - what an awful bit of timing for your holiday or business trip!

But all is not lost as you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a UK server and watch as if you were back at home.