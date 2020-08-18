Champions League and Europa League 2020 finals to be shown free with BT live streams

This year's elite European football competitions have had it all. Shock results, absolute thrashings and a new one - a gaping gap in the schedule thanks to the C-word.
And while the pain of months without the beautiful game was hard to take, the good news is that at least you get to watch the Champions League and Europa League finals absolutely free.
- How to get a Champions League live stream of the semi-finals
- Kill two birds with one stone with these broadband and TV deals
- NBA live stream: get playoff action from across the pond
BT Sport has once again made both finals free to watch. First comes the Sevilla vs Inter Milan Europa League final beaming in from the (crowdless, of course) RheinEnergieStadionin in Cologne. That takes place in a prime Friday night slot at 8pm.
Then, at the same time on Sunday, it's all eyes on the Estádio da Luz - home of Benfixa in Lisbon, Portugal - for the Champions League final. The teams are yet to be decided for that one, but will see the winners of Leipzig vs PSG going up against either Bayern Munich or Lyon.
All you need to do is head over to either of BT Sport website or BT Sport YouTube channel (or Virgin Media channel 531, if you have it) at around 7pm on Friday and/or Sunday and then drink in the build-up. The games are absolutely free so everybody can enjoy them - except for football fans in Manchester, of course...
Live stream the finals from anywhere in the world
The only thing stopping you catching the games is if you happen to be abroad for this week's big finals, as the BT coverage will be geo-blocked and so not readily watchable overseas - what an awful bit of timing for your holiday or business trip!
But all is not lost as you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a UK server and watch as if you were back at home.
Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either.
We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best out there. There are plenty of reasons why, but the main factors are its speed, security and simplicity to use - you can get started in no time at all.
We also like the fact that you can try it out effectively for free, thanks to its 30 day money-back guarantee. You can use it with loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. And if you subscribe to ExpressVPN now, you'll also get 49% off the usual price as well as three months extra FREE.
View Deal