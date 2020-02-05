Carphone Warehouse's mobile phone and free PS4 bundle deal saves you over £200

Some mobile phone deals that pop up out there on the internet require a second look and some careful maths to make sure they're really worth getting. Carphone Warehouse's latest offer is one of those, offering up some confusingly brilliant value.

Somehow Carphone has pulled off a bit of a magic trick, offering up a Sony Xperia 5 deal on EE with 10GB of data for £39 a month. Doesn't sound great yet, right? But then you throw in the Free PS4, copy of COD: MW and a free pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds and it becomes top-notch value.

Tallying all of that up compared to the £39 a month you're paying leaves you in profit of well over £200, getting a host of extra freebies on top of this mobile phone deal. We've listed all of the details of this offer for you to look through below.

Or, if you're not quite convinced by the Sony Xperia 5 and even the free gifts can't make it up to you, consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see what else is available right now.

See all of the best Carphone Warehouse deals in one place

Sony Xperia 5 deals + free PS4, COD: MW and earbuds:

Why buy from Carphone Warehouse?

Everyone knows the name 'Carphone Warehouse' but what is it that makes the retailer really standout?

Providing 'text to switch' features - allowing you to easily change over your number when you switch contracts - as well as phone trade-ins to save money with your old handset, Carphone is working to make your purchase as easy as possible.

Combine that with Carphone's next day delivery guarantee and click and collect options from 850 stores and the high-street retailer is looking like a strong option - discover its latest prices and offers with our Carphone Warehouse deals guide.

How to claim your earbuds?

Bought this Sony Xperia 5 deal? Now all you have to do is head over to this link before March 2020, enter your devices IMEI number and proof of purchase and then verify your purchase. After that the headphones will be sent within 28 days.

What's the Sony Xperia 5 like?

There are a few features to love about this phone but most importantly is the screen ratio. At 21:9, this is the ideal handset for watching films, games and most other forms of media. Past the unusual screen ratio, the Sony Xperia 5 is rocking a large 3140mAh battery, a triple camera setup and even an IP68 rating.

Read TechRadar's full Sony Xperia 5 review