Can't afford the Sony WH-1000XM4? Grab this cheap headphones deal instead

If you need a pair of cheap noise-cancelling headphones to help you concentrate while working from home, this excellent deal on the Sony WH-CH700N from Amazon could be for you.

Amazon has slashed the price of Sony's budget wireless headphones from £98.90 to just £75, saving you £23.90 on these already cheap cans and making them a great alternative to the pricier Sony WH-1000XM4. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Sony WH-CH700N Noise Cancelling Headphones: £98.90 £75 at Amazon

Save £23 – These cheaper noise-cancelling headphones are a great alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM4 if you're on a budget. With a 35-hour battery life, AI noise cancellation, and a well-balanced sound, you're getting a lot for you money.



The Sony WH-CH700N headphones feature artificial intelligence noise cancellation, which blocks unwanted noise by analyzing background sound. Whether you're travelling, working from home, or walking on a busy street, the Sony headphones should adapt to the sounds around you with the push of a button.

The noise-cancelling headphones also feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and summoning your voice assistant of choice. However, the most impressive feature of the Sony WH-CH700N is the long-lasting battery which delivers up to 35 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, and a quick 10-minute charge provides an impressive 60 minutes of playback time.



You can expect a well-balanced sound from these headphones, though you shouldn't expect them to sound as detailed or expansive as the Sony WH-1000XM4, which we've crowned the best headphones of 2021. Still, the WH-CH700N are significantly cheaper, making them a great alternative if you're on a budget.

