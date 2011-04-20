Trending

Samsung launches Flip-a-like underwater camcorder

Rugged HD video recording

Samsung W200 for all your underwater filming needs
Samsung has revealed its latest pocket-friendly camcorder, the W200, which captures full HD video and can be used underwater.

The W200 Pocket Cam is rocking a 5MP BSI CMOS sensor which should spell reduced noise on your flicks, and an F2.2 bright lens for superior low-light shoots.

It shoots in full HD and you can your amateur masterpiece back on the 2.3-inch LCD screen which offers a multitude of viewing angles.

Under the sea…

It's the underwater shooting mode that makes the W200 perfect for you holidays though, reckons Samsung, as it comes with anti-fog glass, anti-water drop coating for the lens and an Aqua Mode setting.

Like the popular but now sadly demised Flip camcorders, the W200 comes with a built-in USB arm.

With microSD storage and autofocus as standard, the W200 hits the UK's shelves in May, but there's no word yet on pricing.

