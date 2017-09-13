Buy a Wileyfox Swift 2 X, get a free Amazon Echo Dot

Want both a smartphone and a smart home? Wileyfox is now offering one of the cheapest and easiest ways to achieve that, as the company has announced that it will throw in a free Amazon Echo Dot with purchases of a Wileyfox Swift 2 X.

That’s when you buy it from Amazon and the deal is available from today while stocks last, which the choice of a black or white handset and Dot bundle.

It will cost you just £209.99, which really is a great offer considering the Echo Dot alone is £49.99.

A good start

The Wileyfox Swift 2 X is a fairly basic handset, but one which we gave 4 stars to in our review, noting that its battery life was average, but praising its aluminium body, vibrant 5.2-inch full HD screen and its value for money.

This promotion is to mark the arrival of Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa on Wileyfox smartphones – so if you grab this deal you’ll be able to interact with Amazon’s AI assistant with or without your phone.