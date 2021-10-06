Buy a TV or smartphone from Samsung and you'll get a free gift worth up to £1599

If you've been considering making the investment into either a new TV or smartphone, now could be the perfect time to do so thanks to a mystery competition from Samsung.

Right now, the brand is offering free prizes worth up to £1299 when you purchase select handsets or TVs. For mobile phones, this includes the three Samsung Galaxy S21 devices, the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 3 and the older Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

If it's a TV you were looking to buy, you can choose from a few of Samsung's 'The Frame' TVs, or something from the Serif or Sero ranges. Whichever of these devices you choose, you'll automatically be entered into a prize draw.

While there are 6545 prizes in total, not all of them are created equally. For example, 1 person will get a £1200 65" TV, 5 people will get a £1599 smartphone, while the majority will get a £10 voucher.

You can find out more about eligible products and prizes below. However, if you are interested, you'll have to act before October 17 as that's when this particular competition draws to a close.

Which Samsung devices and TVs are eligible?

What mystery gifts are on offer?

As we mentioned above, Samsung isn't giving away any hints on what device you will specifically get with your order. However, what we do know is that there are 6545 prizes available in total.

Those prizes include 5 TVs, 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3s, 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3s, 10 Samsung Galaxy Tab S FEs, 20 bundles of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3s plus Buds Live, and, for the large majority of people, 6500 £10 gift cards.

You can see the full breakdown of prizes below: