BT, Virgin and TalkTalk are fighting it out for the best fibre broadband deals right now

The market is full of excellent broadband deals right now with a host of brands giving their best efforts this weekend. Three packages however currently stand out above the rest when it comes to fibre.

BT, TalkTalk and Virgin have all released competing fibre broadband deals, offering super speeds, affordable pricing, and vouchers on top for that extra bit of value.

While each offer is a worthy contender right now, Virgin feels like the strongest of the three. Not only does it have the cheapest pricing but it also offers the fastest speeds by a long way.

However, Virgin is not quite as readily available in as many areas as BT or TalkTalk, making these other plans perfect back-ups if you can't get Virgin.

You can find out more about these cheap broadband deals below.

1. BT fibre broadband deals:

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £26.99/pm + £50 Reward Card

BT previously ran this deal at just under £30 a month, but now we're back down to their lowest price ever of just £26.99 a month. While that is already pretty affordable - especially by BT's standards - it does get cheaper. Right now, BT is throwing in a £50 Mastercard, effectively bringing your costs down to £24.90.

View Deal

2. TalkTalk broadband deals:

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £26/pm + £80 voucher

TalkTalk's current offering is one of the strongest its had in a while. It costs £26 each month while rewarding you with some impressive 67Mb average speeds. There is nothing to pay upfront and TalkTalk is throwing in an £80 voucher which you can use at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard.View Deal

3. Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

Virgin came out of nowhere to offer one of the best fibre plans currently on the market. Right now, you just have to pay £24 a month and absolutely nothing upfront to get speeds averaging 108Mb - double what most retailers offer at this price point. And on top of all of that, there's a £75 Amazon voucher thrown in too.

View Deal

