BT is leading the way for broadband and TV deals with two excellent choices

Whether your a fan of sports or just looking to binge-watch the latest shows, BT is currently offering two broadband and TV deals that make it easily one of the best choices around right now.

Firstly, for those looking for something with some variety, there's BT's Fibre 1 + Entertainment plan. This plan comes with speeds averaging 54Mb while only charging £36.99 a month and it even includes a £50 Mastercard as a gift.

For a reasonable price, you're getting your internet, plus a NowTV Entertainment pass. That means access to Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Sky Comedy, Fox, Vice and access to a host of other channels and boxsets.

The other option is BT's Sport plan. You get the same costs, the same value Mastercard and same speeds as above, but instead of the Entertainment plan, you get all 11 Sky Sports channels.

You can see both of these BT broadband deals below:

BT broadband and TV deals: these discounts in full

BT Entertainment + Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 54Mb | Weekend calls | £29.99 setup | £36.99/pm + £50 Reward Card

BT's Entertainment package will be perfect for people who want fast speeds and a pretty general collection of TV choices. BT utilises NowTV's TV packages, getting you access to Sky Atlantic, Sky One and a host of other premium channels. You also get over 300 box sets and the ability to download episodes on different devices. For this and for speeds averaging 54Mb, you're paying just £36.99 with a free £50 Mastercard on top.View Deal

BT Sport + Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 54Mb | Weekend calls | £29.99 delivery | £36.99/pm + £50 Reward Card

Big sports fan? This other package could well be the better choice. Instead of the Entertainment package above, you're getting all 11 Sky Sports channels. That gets you access to all of the Premier League, F1, golf majors and more. This comes at the same price as above at £36.99 a month. On top of that, BT throws in a £50 Mastercard for that extra bit of value.View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

