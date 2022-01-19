Brentford vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Ralf Rangnick's mission to get the Red Devils back on track could get a major boost this evening, with the interim boss knowing that a win in west London will send his side back into the European spots, albeit in fifth place. Brentford's grip on the league is also slipping and could do with a result of their own. Read on to find out how to watch Brentford vs Manchester United online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Currently sitting seventh in the table, United will have something dangerously close to a serious gap between them and their top four ambitions if they don't bring home the bacon from Brentford. Two wins from the last five is not Champions League form.

The Mancunians come up against a Brentford side that has not been afraid to go toe-to-toe with the big clubs so far in their debut Premier League season.

Thomas Frank's Bees currently find themselves a comfortable 10 points clear of the relegation zone, with a healthy six points to their name. With four losses out of the last five, though, the Brentford fans will be keen for their team to capitalise on what is a tightly packed mid-table. A win could see them leap from 14th to 10th and would really have the Community Stadium will be bouncing.

Follow our guide to get a Brentford vs Manchester United live stream and how to watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United from outside your country

How to watch a Brentford vs Man United Premier League live stream in the UK

This massive Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT, ahead of a 8pm GMT kick-off. If you're BT Sport customer and looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Don't forget that the provider now has a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Brentford vs Man United kicks off at 3pm EST /12pm PST on Tuesday, and is being shown on Peacock. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Brentford vs Man United live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Brentford vs Man United, which kicks off at 3pm EST /12pm PST on Saturday. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Brentford vs Man United: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Brentford vs Man United in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Brentford vs Man United: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Brentford vs Man United at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am NZDT on Wednesday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Brentford vs Man United: live stream Premier League action online in India