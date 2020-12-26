Boxing Day Sale: Price cuts and free gifts with these mega Samsung phone deals

Christmas Day has been and gone, but not to worry – you might just have some Christmas money to spend. What better way than in the Boxing Day sales? Especially now Samsung has done us a solid and dropped the prices of some of its A-series handsets in these stellar Samsung phone deals.

Dropping prices by up to £50, you can snap up the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A41 for just £239, down from £269, or the Samsung Galaxy A71 for sub-£400 with its £40 discount, now £389.

The best part? You'll be able to claim a free Harmon Kardon Citation One with your purchase. Worth £179.99, the speaker is fantastic for blasting some festive jingles and ringing in the new year with a bop or two.

What are the A-series Boxing Day Samsung phone deals?

Samsung Galaxy A41: at Samsung | £269 £239 | Save £30 | FREE Harmon Kardon Citation One Speaker

Snatch up one of Samsung's most affordable handsets with this extra Boxing Day saving with the option of Prism Crush Black, Blue or White. Sitting as a mid-range handset, you certainly wouldn't think it with its endless list of elite features, including its 6.1-inch Infinity-U display, triple array camera on its rear, and on-screen fingerprint scanner, as well as facial recognition. Offer available until January 26

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: at Samsung | £349 £299 | Save £50 | FREE Harmon Kardon Citation One Speaker

Making access to the fifth generation of mobile connectivity that bit more affordable, Samsung has brought 5G to its mid-range handsets with the Galaxy A42 5G. Available in Prism Dot Grey, Black, White, get this fantastic handset for sub-£300 and stream and game to your heart's content with its 6.6-inch display and beefy 5000mAh battery cell. Offer available until January 26

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G: at Samsung | £429 £399 | Save £30 | FREE Harman Kardon Citation One Speaker

Bringing all the style and flare of a flagship into a more budget-friendly smartphone, this Galaxy A51 also comes 5G-ready, allowing you to benefit from the fastest loading speeds and overall performance on the go. Boasting all the punch of an AMOLED display, it comes packing five rear camera lenses, and the Samsung Knox chipset. Offer available until January 26

Samsung Galaxy A51: at Samsung | £329 £299 | Save £30 | FREE Harman Kardon Citation One Speaker

If you're not too concerned about having a 5G equipped handset, or you're not even a network that has 5G set-up yet, why not get all the power of the Galaxy A51 with its 4G variant. Even more affordable, you still get the sleek Infinity-O AMOLED display and five camera array. Offer available until January 26

Samsung Galaxy A71: at Samsung | £419 £389 | Save £40 | FREE Harman Kardon Citation One Speaker

With the Samsung Galaxy A71, the South Korean brand has nailed it by unveiling a mid-range handset in a premium design and size. Showing off a whopping 6.7-inch display, this is for those who don't want to spend big but want a big screen to watch, game and work from. It also has a 4500mAh battery to more and keep up with this big-sized performance, as well as an impressive five camera array. Offer available until January 26

