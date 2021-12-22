Boxing Day TV sales: all the best early deals on cheap 4K TVs, QLED, and OLED

We're only a few days away from the official start date for this year's Boxing Day sales and there's not long left before all the nation's favorite retailers discount hundreds of TVs from Samsung, LG, and other leading brands. Traditionally one of the best days all year to get a bargain on a new set, we're expecting this year's deals to very much live up to expectation.

While in years gone past you'd have to scramble to get up on a dark December morning to beat out the crowds, nowadays all the best Boxing Day sales can be had from the comfort of your home - even in your pajamas, if you'd like. In fact, you don't even have to wait it out as there are already excellent pre-Boxing Day TV sales available right now, the best of which we've rounded up just down below.

Right now, we've only got a few recommendations from the likes of Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis but we'll be steadily adding more and more as things heat up. We usually see the majority of deals go live at midnight on Boxing Day. That said, it's not unheard of for retailers to launch their sales much earlier these days - sometimes a couple of days early in fact. Either way, we'll have the best deals right here on this page so definitely don't hesitate to bookmark and check in again if you're looking for more recommendations.

The best early Boxing Day TV sales

32-49 inch Boxing Day TV deals

JVC 40-inch Smart Full HD Android TV: £319.99 JVC 40-inch Smart Full HD Android TV: £319.99 £249.99 at Currys

Save £70 - If you're looking for a 40-inch budget set, this JVC HD TV is a fantastic option, and it's on sale for just £249.99 - £50 less than last week's price. The HD TV comes with smart capabilities and the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 43-inch TU7020 Smart 4K UHD TV: £429 Samsung 43-inch TU7020 Smart 4K UHD TV: £429 £369 at Argos

Save £60 - Argos has this Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of £369. The 43-inch set from Samsung delivers a bright, bold picture with life-like images thanks to the Crystal processor and 4K HD resolution.

Samsung AU9007 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: £549 Samsung AU9007 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: £549 £449 at Currys

Save £100 - If you're looking for a smaller set, Currys has this feature-rich 43-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for £429. The 4K Ultra HD TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the dynamic crystal colour technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): £999.99 LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): £999.99 £899 at Currys

Save £100 – This entry-level OLED TV is one of the cheapest ways to get a good OLED screen in your home, and today's price is the best deal we've ever seen. With 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio. You're getting plenty of good specs, even if the processor is a bit less powerful than that used in the C1. 55-inch: £999 £899 | 65-inch £1,499 £1,299

50-59 inch Boxing Day TV deals

Hisense 55-inch R55A Roku 4K TV: £499 Hisense 55-inch R55A Roku 4K TV: £499 £399 at Argos

Save £100 - You can snag a £100 discount on this 55-inch Hisense TV which brings the price down to a new record-low. As far as budget 4K TVs go, Hisense still manages to create affordable sets without compromising too far on picture and audio quality – as we found in our review. It's definitely not going to compete with the high-end OLED and QLED TVs, but it'll offer a satisfactory viewing experience when streaming films, watching TV shows, and more.

Samsung TU7020 50-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: £549 Samsung TU7020 50-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: £549 £439 at Very

Save £110 - This stunning Samsung 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for £439 at Very - £30 less than last week's price. That's the best price you'll find for the 4K set that delivers bright, bold colors thanks to the powerful Dynamic Crystal technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung 55-inch HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: £699 Samsung 55-inch HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: £699 £449 at John Lewis

Save £150 - An incredible deal - John Lewis has this stunning Samsung 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of £449. You're getting a 4K Crystal processor and PurColour technology that delivers a brilliant picture with life-life images, plus the 55-inch set includes smart capabilities for seamless streaming.

TCL C72 55-inch 4K HDR QLED TV: £799 TCL C72 55-inch 4K HDR QLED TV: £799 £649 at Amazon

Save £149 – The main advantage of choosing a QLED screen is that they offer wider viewing angles and superior brightness, so if your TV is going into a big room that receives a lot of light you will be able to get a much clearer picture. TCL has established itself as a low-cost alternative to the likes of Samsung and LG while still producing some well-made sets, so this is a more affordable way to pick up a QLED screen on a lower budget.

Samsung 50-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K TV: £849 Samsung 50-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K TV: £849 £599 at Currys

Save £250 - Here's an absolutely amazing price on the Samsung Q60A series QLED TV, courtesy of the Currys TV sale. This is the cheapest price yet on Samsung's excellent entry-level QLED - a display that has Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K for great upscaling and superb brightness. For casual viewing, it's a stellar choice - although gamers who want 120Hz at 4K will want to go for either the Q70A or Q80A.

60-85 inch Boxing Day TV deals

JVC Fire TV Edition 65-inch 4K TV: £599 JVC Fire TV Edition 65-inch 4K TV: £599 £499 at Amazon

Save £100 - Though there are less expensive options available, the JVC Fire TV is a good value for money as it comes with a number of premium features that the cheaper sets lack. As well as a solid 4K image quality, you also get HDR and Dolby Vision support that you'll appreciate when watching films and TV. The Alexa voice remote is a handy final touch so you can control the TV and other compatible devices with just a few words.

50-inch: £449 £349 | 55-inch: £499 £399

65-inch Samsung TU7020 4K Smart TV: £629 65-inch Samsung TU7020 4K Smart TV: £629 £579 at Currys

Save £50 – Curry's now has this stunning 65-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for £579. The Samsung set sits squarely between the more expensive LG OLED and budget TCL, and for those after a larger screen with a bit more money to spend, you'll appreciate the Crystal UHD display and HDR10+ support.

Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: £1,099 Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: £1,099 £799 at Currys

Save £300 - Currys has this feature-rich Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for £799 - £100 cheaper than last week's price. The 4K Ultra HD TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the dynamic crystal colour technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

75-inch: £1,299 £979

Samsung 65-inch Q70A Series QLED 4K Smart TV: £1299 Samsung 65-inch Q70A Series QLED 4K Smart TV: £1299 £1199 at Currys

Save £100 - We'd recommend the Q70A Series as a great middle-ground between the cheaper TCL and Samsung Q60A series QLEDs and the really pricey Samsung stuff. In particular, the beefy 4K processor and HDMI 2.1 ports in the Q70A make it pretty much the perfect TV to pair up with a PS5 or Xbox Series One since 120Hz at 4K is supported. It's also really, really bright - fantastic for capturing all the detail needed on those games.

65-inch LG C1 OLED TV: £2499 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV: £2499 £1,799 at Currys

Save £600 – Here's the best price we've seen on the 65-inch LG C1 OLED ever. Most other TVs of this size and similar capabilities are at least £2000, so that shows just how much you're saving here. This premium set features high in our list of best TVs you can buy, especially for those looking to experience 4K gaming at 120Hz on the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

You'll find plenty more where that came from, we're rounding up the best Currys Boxing Day sales and there's also a John Lewis Winter sale as well.