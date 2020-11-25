Black Friday laptop deal: save £260 on the Dell XPS 13, one of the best laptops in the world

Dell's daily Mega Deals are still going strong in the run up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it's cut a huge £260 off the brilliant Dell XPS 13, one of the best laptops in the world.

This is the latest XPS model with a powerful 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Unsurprisingly, this deal is selling out fast, so make sure you jump on this while it lasts.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Dell XPS 13 deals in your region.

Dell is also still offering £320 off the Dell XPS 15, which is a stunning 15-inch laptop with a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, making it an ideal laptop for video editors.

All these deals expire at midnight tonight, November 25, so make sure you hurry!

The Dell G5 15 gaming laptop, along with more affordable Dell Inspiron laptops, has also had big price cuts for today only.

Each day we'll highlight the best Dell Mega Deals as they go live. You can also save 15% on selected laptops and desktops over £699, and 12% on selected products up to £699 by using the code BLACK15 or BLACK12 at checkout.

Selling out fast Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5, 512GB, 8GB RAM: £1,418.99 £1,159 at Dell

Save £260 - The Dell XPS 13 is also one of the best laptops in the world, and it also gets a price cut for today only. This is for the latest 2020 model with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM. Offer ends midnight November 25

Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 1TB, 16GB RAM: £1,768.99 £1,449 at Dell

Save £320 - The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and this amazing laptop deal cuts the price of the model with a powerful 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Offer ends midnight November 25

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i3, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £648.99 £529 at Dell

Save £120 - This is the cheapest price we've seen for this excellent mid-range laptop from dell. It packs some great specs, including a new 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM, which makes it ideal for day-to-day task. It's selling out fast, though. Offer ends midnight November 25

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £748.99 £609 at Dell

Save £140 - If you like the look of the above offer, but want a bit more power, then this model with the 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU is a great choice. The rest of the specs are the same. Offer ends midnight November 25

Dell G5 15, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB, 8GB RAM: £1,218.99 £999 at Dell

Save £220 - If you're after an affordable gaming laptop, then this is a great choice with a big one-day saving. It comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, GTX 1660 Ti and 8GB of RAM, which is good enough for playing at 1080p. Offer ends midnight November 25

Dell Inspiron Small Desktop, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti, 512GB, 8GB RAM: £1,195.61 £929 at Dell

Save £266 - Looking for a compact yet powerful desktop PC that can also play the occasional game? Then this Dell Mega Deal could be for you, offering some great specs. Offer ends midnight November 25

These deals last until midnight on November 25, so make sure you jump on them now, as they are selling fast!

Also, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals as well, for more great offers.

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best Dell XPS 13 deals where you are below.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.