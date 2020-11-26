Black Friday iPhone XR deals from EE and O2 see prices start from an excellent £20/pm

Both iPhones and the EE network both usually come at a premium, so when Black Friday phone deals offering them together for a great monthly price turn up, they always end up being popular. The same can be said for O2, which offers good coverage and some great perks.

We've found three deals at the reputable Affordable Mobiles that offer a range of data caps for very tempting monthly prices. The first will get you 2GB of data for just £20/pm on EE. If that's not quite enough for you, 4GB is available at £25/pm on EE, and you can also triple your data on the final plan to bag a generous 30GB for £25/pm on O2.

We won't lie, you'll need to front some cash to get these iPhone XR deals – £193.99, £118, and £139.99 respectively. However, use the exclusive code TR30, and you can knock £30 off any of those down payments.

The two EE plans include some extra goodies like BT Sport for three months and Apple Music for six, plus Alexa integration and Britbox subscription. O2 offers O2 Priority where you can bag more deals, plus EU roaming, Disney+ discounts and tons of free Wi-Fi spots out and about.

Apple iPhone XR from Affordable Mobiles | EE | 4GB data | £118 £88 upfront with code TR30 | £25 a month

If you fancy doubling your data to a more usable 4GB, you'll have to pay a fiver more each month, but the plus side is that your upfront cost drops by over £70. For most people this will be a more tempting plan, as 2GB doesn't go all that far these days.View Deal

Apple iPhone XR from Affordable Mobiles | O2 | 10GB 30GB data | £139.99 £109.99 upfront with code TR30 | £25 a month

If you're not averse to being on O2, this deal offers way more data than the EE offerings for a pretty similar price. You can triple the 10GB to a whopping 30GB, which is more than enough for the average user, and the TR30 code knocks a tasty £30 off the upfront fee.View Deal

What's the iPhone XR like?

As one of the best-value iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and now the even newer iPhone 12 out!) there's a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery stands out. Despite its age, it has a very healthy battery for Apple at 2942mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs. It might no longer be Apple's newest, but it's still very much capable.

Check out our full iPhone XR review to learn more