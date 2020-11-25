Black Friday iPhone 12 deals don't come cheaper than this Sky Mobile effort

Among this year's Black Friday phone deals from Sky Mobile is a fantastic all-low price on the brand new iPhone 12. If you want the 2020 Apple flagship and aren't that fussed about mounds of data, then this is well worth a look.

Snap up the iPhone 12 with no upfront cost to speak off across two exceptional contracts. The first will bring your monthly bills all the way down to £34 - unheard of on this handset - with 2GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts.

Want a bit more data to play around with? Get a more generous 8GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for £36 a month – again, with no initial payment to be made at the time of order.

It's important to note these are both 36-month contracts. However, you can benefit from Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariffs (more on that below) to upgrade your handset that bit sooner. Don't want to be tied in for three years - then check out our dedicated guide to the best iPhone 12 deals this Black Friday.

Sky Mobile's brill Black Friday iPhone 12 deals:

Black Friday iPhone deals: compare the best prices currently out there

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone. And know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as your phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

If you get to 24 months with your new iPhone 12 and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can of course do that, too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile deals this Black Friday?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for that £21 per month tariff now and, if you realise later down the line that 2GB of data just isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.

(Image credit: Apple)

What's the new Apple iPhone 12 actually like?

Compared to the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, there is a far bigger leap in terms of differences and upgrades from the 11 to the shiny new iPhone 12. Some of these are, aesthetically, far more obvious than what sits under the hood. In short, though, the iPhone 12 is certainly deserving of the excitement that surrounded it in the lead up to its unveiling.

In a design that we haven't seen since Apple's first iteration of the iPhone SE, the iPhone 12 ditches the curves and returns to squared-off edges. This allows the Super Retina XDR display to sit more flush beneath the protective Ceramic Shield. Of course, as an OLED panel, this is something to truly marvel at, especially as this is the first time Apple has offered its most premium display across all devices, with the XR and 11's far less vivid LCD panel well and truly ditched.

Under the hood there is plenty to be excited about, too. Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, Apple continues to hurtle ahead in terms of providing a fast, powerful processor. Of course, this is also Apple's first line-up of 5G-equipped handsets, meaning you'll be benefit from faster download speeds and more reliable bandwidth, too.

The camera performance has been increased in both low light photography and HDR 4K video, with the same dual set-up seen on the iPhone 11.

Apple has also come up with a new concept - Magsafe, snapping your phone into place on a wireless charger and allowing for magnetic attachments for your phone.