Black Friday has already been great for Google Pixel 5 deals - these are the best

Forgive us for getting misty eyed, but as we hurtle towards Black Friday we're taking a moment to think about one of our favourite deals from last year. The Google Pixel 4 sold by the bucket load, thanks to some incredibly generous pricing.

This year is looking to be a repeat of those good times, as the newly launched Google Pixel 5 seems to be a key handset that's ripe for savings. With just over a week to go to Black Friday proper, you don't have to wait to pick up a great Pixel 5 deal now.

We reckon the best you can currently get comes from Mobiles.co.uk and consists of a £15 upfront spend (when you use our exclusive 10OFF code) and then monthly bills of only £30. And there's no need to scrimp on data either, as you'll get a heady 54GB a month in addition to unlimited calls and texts.

But the Black Friday phone deal bargains don't stop there. Cast your eyes downwards for a list of four fab Pixel 5 deals on the go right now.

These eye-popping Pixel 5 deals in full:

Google Pixel 5: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes & texts | £36 a month | FREE Google Nest smart speaker

Fancy grabbing a Google goody bag? Three's offering the perfect chance to get the highly regarded Google Nest smart speaker for free with this Google Pixel 5 deal. Plus, the phone contract itself is pretty tasty too – you'll get a huge 100GB of data for just £36/pm and £29 upfront. You don't even need to do anything to get the speaker, it will just arrive alongside your new phone.

Google Pixel 5 deals: what's the phone like?

In essence, the Google Pixel 5 is simply an incremental update on last year's Google Pixel 4. However, the improvements that were made were crucial, fixing some of the Pixel 4's downfalls. It upped the power to 8GB RAM to compete with other flagships, boosted the battery to 4080mAh and offered a host of battery-life saving features.

It's kept Google's award-winning camera quality and thrown in a load of new settings and toys to use. Night mode can now be used in portrait, cinematic films can be taken with the image stabilisation and more.

On top of all of that, the device is 5G and comes in at a lower cost than the Pixel 4 from last year. Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as other Android flagships like those you'll find with Samsung S20 Plus deals or OnePlus 8 Pro deals – but it is a lot cheaper.

Read our full Google Pixel 5 review here