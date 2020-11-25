Black Friday Apple Watch deals just saw the Series 5 drop by £120

Amazon Black Friday Apple Watch deals have landed and there are some particularly good price cuts on the now slightly older (but still great) Apple Watch 5. You can now pick up this smartwatch for around £100 less on the GPS and Cellular variants.

This is part of Amazon's first wave of Black Friday deals, which could stay live until Cyber Monday, though it could sell out or get taken off sale before then. It's one of many Black Friday Apple Watch deals we're expecting, but the first really big one for those in the UK.

There are two deals here, both on the 40mm-sized cellular model. The Space Gray version is cheaper than the Silver one right now - the former is £112 off while the latter is only £94 cheaper. Both are great savings but if you don't care about color we'd go for the one with more money off.

Amazon Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular): £499 £379.65 at Amazon (save £120)

This deal on the smaller size configuration of Apple Watch 5 just got even better! Originally down to £386.10, it has been further reduced to just £379.65. It comes with a cellular connection so you won't need to bring your phone with you everywhere. With a £119.35 saving this is a great price cut.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular) £499 £389.99 at Amazon (save £109.01)

Was down to £404.15, now down to £389.99. Sure you're not saving quite as much money, but if you prefer a silver model of Apple Watch 5 then you might want to opt for this device anyway. It's in the smaller sizing of Apple Watch but it does have a cellular connection.View Deal

Today's Best UK Deal Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS + Cellular): £529 £399.99 at Amazon (save £129.01)

Was down to £413.20, now down to £399.99. Need the larger version of the Apple Watch 5 with GPS and cellular? You'll like this deal from Amazon that discounts £129 off the smartwatch with the price available on the space grey and the silver variants of the device.View Deal

This is normally one of the pricier variants of the Apple Watch 5, due to having cellular connection as well as GPS. This means you can use its functions when the watch isn't connected to your smartphone.

In our Apple Watch 5 review, we gave it four out of five stars commending its new always-on display, the useful WatchOS software and its expanded storage on older models. However, we weren't as big fans of its weak battery life, the brightness of its always-on display and the fact it doesn't change much over the Apple Watch 4.

We'd most recommend this Apple Watch 5 deal to people with an older Apple Watch looking to upgrade to a newer model, who don't need the most cutting-edge tech (as the Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE also exist).

There aren't many Apple Watch deals around for Black Friday in the UK just yet, so if you've been tempted to buy one, £100 off is a good opportunity for that. There might be better deals than this over Black Friday, but equally there might not, so only skip this if you're an opportunist.

Other Apple Watch deals in the UK right now

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): £279 £195 at John Lewis (save £84)

We've seen this £199 price on the Apple Watch Series 3 for a while now, but it still stands as a great way to pick up a cheap Apple smartwatch. The Series 3 is still fully supported by Apple as well, so the latest watchOS updates will all run.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS): £309 £229 at Very (save £80)

Want the larger size Apple Watch 3? That is also heavily discounted at Very with the price down £80 to £229 in the UK. We're not sure how long this deal will last as it isn't as common as the deal above on the 38mm variant.View Deal