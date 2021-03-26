Big Garmin sale: save on Garmin smartwatches at Amazon

Amazon is holding a big sale on some of the best Garmin watches. Right now you can pick up the Garmin Vivosmart 4 for £69, the Garmin Approach S10 for £99, and the Garmin Venu Sq Music for £179.

If you've been thinking of picking up a cheap fitness tracker, this is the perfect opportunity. The Garmin Venu Sq is a great looking sports watch that's light and comfortable to wear, the Vivosmart 4 is a slender fitness tracker for all-day activity monitoring, an the Approach S10 is a neat entry-level GPS golf watch.

Hot Garmin deal Garmin Venu Sq Music: £229.99 £179 at Amazon (save £50.99)

The Venu Sq is a great looking GPS smartwatch, and this edition includes a built-in music player so you can enjoy your favorite tunes without a connection to your phone.

Garmin Vivosmart 4: £99.99 £69 at Amazon (save £30.99)

The Vivosmart 4 is a neat, Fitbit-style activity band that tracks your heart rate, steps, workouts and sleep. It also includes a Body Battery function that monitors heart rate variability, sleep quality, activity level and stress to determine how much (or little) energy you have, and help you manage your reserves.

Garmin Approach S10: £139.99 £99 at Amazon (save £40)

The Approach S10 is Garmin's entry-level golf watch, and is a good choice as a first wearable for someone getting into the sport (particularly at this price). It's easy to use, and comes pre-loaded with details of 41,000 courses. It also functions as a digital scorecard, and allows you to upload your scores to Garmin Express to keep track of rounds.

These deals are part of the Amazon Spring Sale and are due to end at midnight tonight (March 26), so move fast to grab them while you can.

