Big data and low bills make this one of the best iPhone SE deals available

iPhone SE deals are Apple's latest release, offering up an affordable handset...finally. But if you've been considering the investment with the aim of getting the best value, one offer seems to stand tall as the perfect choice.

Mixing both a substantial amount of data and some affordable bills, this iPhone SE contract is a strong choice. It's on the Vodafone network with £26 a month bills, £50 upfront costs and a 22GB data package.

That isn't the cheapest you can go on the SE, Sky seems to have that area on lock. Nor, is it the best for a big data plan with Three being the way to go there. However, this plan sits comfortably in the middle for a best of both worlds situation.

You can find out more about this deal below. And if the iPhone SE isn't exactly what you need from a phone, check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see what else is available.

This affordable iPhone SE deal:

What's the new Apple iPhone SE actually like?

Finally...a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 11 while offering some 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's super-powered A13 Bionic, wireless charging, increased battery size and an IP67 rating feature amongst the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has out, coming way under its more recent devices in price but offering some impressive specs to out-do the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.



Read our full iPhone SE review