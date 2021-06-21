Best Prime Day camera deals 2021: save big on Canon, Nikon and more today

Amazon Prime Day has kicked off – and there are some big Prime Day camera deals waiting to be added to your camera bag, particularly if you're in the market for a Canon, Panasonic or Nikon mirrorless camera.

The best deals are focused on mid-range mirrorless cameras, which can spark a new photography hobby or act as the fulcrum of your new YouTube channel. Some choice deals on this front include a 20% price cut on the Canon EOS M50 (body only) and 17% off the excellent Panasonic GX9.

They're far from the only camera bargains on offer during Prime Day, with some excellent full-frame stars getting in on the action, too. In the UK, for example, you can get a rare £110 off the Nikon Z6 (our former number one camera) and a huge 28% off the Panasonic Lumix S5 with its 20-60mm kit lens.

If you're in the market for a new lens, then there are some fine options for you too – including big discounts on three Sony prime lenses and a tasty 21% off the Canon EF 24-70 mm f/4L IS USM for DSLRs.

These deals are all fresh out of Amazon's oven, so we'd suggest grabbing them fairly quickly, as it's possible some will sell out before the end of Prime Day. Whatever your budget or shooting style, there'll be a camera or lens deal for you in our top picks below.

Today's best Prime Day camera deals

Mirrorless cameras give your DSLR-level shooting power and image quality in smaller and more versatile bodies. Their interchangeable lenses mean they can adapt to all types of shooting situation – so whether you're looking for a travel companion or something to upgrade your YouTube shooting setup, there's likely to be a deal here for you.

Canon EOS M50 (body only): £539.99 £429 at Amazon

Save £110.99 – This excellent deal equals the lowest ever price for this mid-range mirrorless camera, which is a great option for beginners. The EOS M50 combines a 24.1MP APS-C sensor with Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus and 3in articulating touchscreen. It's been succeeded by the EOS M50 Mark II, but in most respects it's identical to its successor.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 with 15-45mm kit lens: £598.69 £499 at Amazon

Save £99 – If the EOS M50 is going to be your first camera, it makes sense to buy it with the 15-45mm kit lens – and this deal lets you do just that with a hefty 17% discount. You get one of the best mirrorless cameras for beginners, complete with Canon's excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF, plus a very versatile lens that's ideal for everything from landscapes to portraits.View Deal

Panasonic GX9: £599 £499 at Amazon

Save £100 – Looking for a smart and stylish travel camera with the flexibility of interchangeable lenses? The GX9 is one of the best around is available with a 17% discount in this excellent deal. It combines a 20.3MP Four Thirds sensor with a 3in tilting touchscreen and, unusually for such a small camera, an EVF for framing your shots in bright conditions. In this deal, you also get the impressively compact 12-32mm kit lens.View Deal

Canon EOS M200 with 15-45mm kit lens: £569 £419 at Amazon

Save £150 – Get a massive 26% off the EOS M200 with its kit lens in this cracking deal for beginners. The M200 is an ideal step-up mirrorless camera for anyone who's coming up from a smartphone, thanks to its flip-up touchscreen and 24.1MP APS-C sensor. With eye detection AF and an ultra-light 299g body, it's ideal for travel or street snapping in all light conditions.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix G9 with 12-60mm lens: £1,299 £979 at Amazon

Save £320 – One of the best-value mirrorless cameras around is now even more affordable thanks to this superb deal. The G9 is an excellent all-rounder, combining great image stabilization, comfortable handling, a vari-angle screen and dual card slots. While we have recently seen this bundle with the 12-60mm lens drop to £1,099, it very rarely drops below the £1k mark.View Deal

Nikon Z6 (body only): £1,449 £1,339 at Amazon

Save £110 – Our former number one camera has been given a rare price cut for Prime Day, making it a great time to snap up this full-frame masterpiece. The Z6 combines a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, five-axis in-body stabilization, 12fps burst shooting and the ability to shoot lovely 4K/30p video. View Deal

Panasonic Lumix S5 with 20-60mm lens: £1,999 £1,449 at Amazon

Save £550.99 – A huge saving on one of the best hybrid full-frame cameras around, this is the lowest ever price for the Lumix S5's 20-60mm kit lens bundle. The baby brother of the pricier S1, this little powerhouse has a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that shoots uncropped 4K/30p video, and balances very nicely with that 20-60mm kit lens. This might just be the camera deal of Prime Day 2021.View Deal

Sony 85mm f/1.8 for E-Mount: £478.40 £382 at Amazon

Save £89.40 – This cracking portrait lens for full-frame Sony cameras is down to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. It features brisk focusing, stunning bokeh and is incredibly sharp throughout the aperture range. A great-value alternative to the significantly pricier 85mm f/1.4.View Deal

Sony 50mm f/1.8 for E-Mount: £159 £124.99 at Amazon

Save £34 – You'll find it hard to beat the value offered by this nifty fifty in the Prime Day sales. This is the lowest ever price for Sony's 50mm f/1.8 and, despite its ultra-low price tag, it delivers impressive sharpness, lovely bokeh and impressive portability that means it pairs particularly well with compact Sony A7-series bodies.View Deal

Sony 35mm f/1.8 for E-Mount: £549 £430 at Amazon

Save £119 – This Sony 35mm prime strikes the perfect balance between speed and weight, and it's never been anywhere close to this kind of price. If you need a versatile, reliable companion for your full-frame Sony camera, this f/1.8 has the image quality and autofocus skills to keep you happy for a long time. View Deal

Sony 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS for E-Mount: £499 £380 at Amazon

Save £119 – This enjoyable, versatile all-in-one lens for Sony's APS-C cameras is a fantastic tool to have in your camera bag for all types of shooting situations, from landscapes to close-ups (thanks to its 45cm minimum focusing distance). The linear motor for fast, quiet autofocus also means it's useful for video, and it's only once been priced as low as this deal.View Deal

Canon EF-S 10-22 mm f/3.5-4.5 USM: £579.99 £449 at Amazon

Save £130.99 – If you need an affordable wide-angle lens for a Canon DSLR like the 6D Mark II, then this 10-22mm is an excellent option – and it's now an even better buy, thanks to this 23% price cut. It has impressive build quality, fast autofocus and is a fantastic landscape photography companion. View Deal

Canon EF 24-70 mm f/4L IS USM: £799 £629 at Amazon

Save £170 – Not everyone wants to carry around the bulk and weight of a professional 24-70mm f/2.8 lens. If you want a smaller and more convenient walkaround option for your full-frame Canon DSLR, then this is a fantastic choice – particularly now it's been given a 21% price slash for Prime Day. This lens' versatile focal range is bolstered by an excellent macro mode, too. View Deal

