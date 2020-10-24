Best Powerbeats Pro price ever is here in latest Amazon earbuds deal

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are among the best true wireless earbuds to get right now – and a new price cut on Amazon has brought down its RRP to a record low in the UK.

Initially retailing for £219.95, that price tag has come down to just £175.40, making for a sizeable £45 saving on these impressive fitness-minded wireless earbuds. Given that Prime Day has come and gone, and Black Friday is still a while off, it's surprising to see such a good price, but we're not complaining. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Beats deals in your region.)

Why do we care so much? Well, the Powerbeats Pro showed that the Beats brand was willing to go further, offering great sound and an immaculate fit in these premium workout buds. The original RRP won't be a drop in the ocean for most, but this latest price drop should help make the purchase easier to absorb.

There's a host of color variants too – albeit all with their own individual pricing. The navy edition is the cheapest right now, though you're only paying an additional £5-10 for the moss green, cloud pink, or ivory editions, if one of those is more your style. (The glacier blue and black editions are still priced at the original RRP.)

Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review

Today's best Powerbeats Pro deal

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: £219.95 £175.40 at Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are at their lowest ever price in the UK, having seen a £45 price cut from their original RRP. Each color variant is priced differently, but the best saving is on the Navy color featured here.

View Deal

The Powerbeats Pro deliver a powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. Built for athletes, the totally wireless earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight, all-day comfort.

They provide an impressive nine hours of battery life, and each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you don't need your device to adjust your music.

We are waiting for the long-rumored Powerbeats Pro 2 to make an appearance, after Apple's October 13 launch event came and went without any mention of a Powerbeats Pro successor. While this deal is specific to Amazon, it's worth keeping an eye out for any permanent price cuts on the Apple hardware, as that would likely signal a new iteration was on the way.

If you don't want to wait for an improved model, and really fancy some noise cancellation in your workout buds, it's worth checking out the AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3. Both are pricier than the Beats, but they'll be able to block out annoying environmental sound, letting you listen to your music in peace.

Not in the US/UK? Check out the best Beats Powerbeats Pro prices in your region below:

See more of the best cheap wireless headphone sales and deals that are available online.