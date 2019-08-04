Best broadband and TV deals to get you prepared for the Premier League season

With the Women's World Cup, Copa America, African Cup of Nations and Gold Cup, football has barely gone away for the summer. And that's before you even get to the high profile pre-season friendlies and Champions League qualifying. But the centrepiece of English football returns in just a few days - the Premier League.

Now if you fall neatly into the Venn diagram of football fan and somebody needing to renew their broadband deal, there are some fantastic offers floating around now that will let you sort out your internet and television subscriptions in one go. You can even add call plans for a home communications hat-trick!

With Sky, Virgin Media, BT and Now all with some silky tricks in the locker to tempt you their way for the new season, the only winner is the consumer (and, let's face it, probably Manchester City).

So keep reading to discover the best broadband and TV deals around to get the most from this season's football action. And we tell you more about who'll give you a better view of the action - Sky Sports or BT Sport...or Amazon Prime.

Our guide to the UK's best broadband deals

BT Broadband with FREE BT Sport

BT Superfast Fibre and Starter TV package | 18 months | 50Mb average speed | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £41.99pm + £60 reward card + £50 M&S voucher

Look at the monthly tariff alone, and it's fair to say that BT doesn't give the most cheap broadband deals around. But check out the free added extras - 18 months of BT Sport (on top of the whole suite of Freeview channels), £60 pre-paid Mastercard you can spend in store or online, free weekend calls and a £50 M&S voucher, too! And 50Mb should be plenty fast enough for seamless streaming. Still not rapid enough? An extra £8 a month gets you Superfast 2 with average speeds of 67Mb .

Now Broadband Fab Fibre + Sky Sports

Now Brilliant Broadband + Sky Sports Pass | 12 months | 11Mb avg speed | Line rental incl. | Sky Sports | FREE upfront | £34.99pm for 6 months, then £51.99pm

Now Broadband offers some of the cheapest internet rates on the market, and the same applies if you want the provider to cater for both broadband and TV. This offer is one of the cheapest ways out there to get internet and all those glorious sports channels. If you don't like the look of the price hike after half a year, you can cancel the TV bit any time. An extra £7 lets you upgrade to fibre.

Sky Broadband + Sky Sports

Sky Broadband Unlimited with Sky Sports HD | 18 months | 11Mb avg speed | 300+ channels + Sky Sports | £39.95 upfront | £67.50pm

We reckon Sky is relying on its brand name to make people want to sign up for its broadband and TV packages, because its prices are way more expensive than the competition for the whole caboodle. By adding TV channels and the Sky Sports suite, the price heads up close to the £70 mark per month - and that's just for standard 11Mb ADSL, it's a further £7/pm if you want fibre. Hit 'View deal' or call call 08000-142-334 to orderView Deal

Virgin Media fibre + Sky Sports AND BT Sport

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Sports | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | Sky Sports + BT Sports + 230+ channels | £35 set-up fee | £65pm

If you've got a budget the size of Real Madrid's and are happy to splash on the complete package, then look no further than the Virgin Media Bigger Bundle (the clue's in the name). It's a three-pronged attack - ridiculously fast 100Mb internet (so downloads of over 12MB per second), a mighty 230-odd TV channels and - the thing you're most interested in - full access to all the Sky Sports and BT Sport channels. Hit 'View deal' or call 0808-281-2998 to orderView Deal

Go for a broadband deal that comes with Sky Sports and you'll get exclusive access to more matches than any other broadcaster can come close to offering. And it's not all about the Premier League. Namely:

128 Premier League matches

183 EFL matches (including Championship, League One and League Two)

EFL Cup

UEFA Nations League

30 Scottish Premiership matches

Northern Irish Premiership

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland European Championship qualifiers

MLS

Sky was the only place you could watch live Premier League football for years. But now BT Sport has a decent share of the action. Go for BT Sport and broadband for exclusive coverage of:

52 Premier League matches

30 FA Cup games

Champions League Matches including the final

Europa League matches including the final

Community Shield

National League (one match per week)

30 Scottish Premiership matches, as well as Scottish League Cup

German Bundesliga

French Ligue 1

Italian Coppa Italia cup matches

Well this is new! Amazon has managed to bag exclusive coverage of 20 Premier League games this season - all in the crucial December period. Read more about the new arrival in our dedicated news story from when the fixture list was announced.

Watch Sky, Now or BT when abroad

If you're intending to be out of the country a lot over the course of this Premier League season and so aren't sure whether a premium sports TV subscription is worth while, we can put your mind at rest. Grab yourself a VPN and then login to live stream the football online as if you were back in the UK.

Best broadband and TV deals

Haven't quite found the right plan for you above? No worries - head to our broadband and TV deals page and you can have a Claudio Ranieri-like tinker with TechRadar's price comparison table to help you choose the perfect package package.