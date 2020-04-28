Bank Holiday sales: what to expect from VE Day deals

We're a week away from the May Bank Holiday sales, which means there's still time left to prepare for a weekend of shopping. While the sales themselves haven't kicked off yet, we're getting you ready for the big event with a selection of the best tech and home deals going right now.

We're also checking out the products likely to see the biggest discounts once those prices start dropping, so you know what to keep your eye on when the 8th of May rolls around. With the Bank Holiday moving to Friday to honour VE Day in 2020, there are sure to be plenty of deals available to save money throughout the entire long weekend.

Whether you're eyeing up those iPad deals or searching for a new set of headphones, we'll help you hit the Bank Holiday sales running. Bookmark this page, because we'll be updating it frequently once the discounts start coming in - and once they're gone, they're gone.

Where to find the best Bank Holiday sales

The best Bank Holiday sales

We'll be rounding up all the best Bank Holiday sales right here when the weekend itself rolls around. Until then, you'll find a selection of our favourite deals available right now.

Bank Holiday sales: laptop deals

The Bank Holiday sales are a great time to shop for a cheap laptop deal. With recent demand rising, plenty of retailers have been competing with some fantastic prices over the last few weeks as stock inventories start to heal from the initial impact of lockdown. That means we're likely to see plenty of savings on everything from cheap Chromebooks to more powerful machines this week.

Here are the best laptop deals you can grab now if you need something straight away, or to bear in mind when the Bank holiday sales do roll around.

HP Stream 11-inch laptop | £199 at Currys

If you need a cheap, new windows laptop then you can do a lot worse than this solid HP Stream 11 at Currys. Coming with Windows 10, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB of flash storage, this cheap laptop will cover all your basic browsing and streaming tasks, although you should consider getting an external hard drive if you want to store media.

Acer Aspire 3 14-inch laptop | £329 at Currys

There's a massive 256GB SSD in this small but mighty 14-inch Acer Aspire 3 at Currys this week. Not only are you getting a really big SSD for the money, but you're also getting an AMD A6 processor and 4GB of RAM - really respectable specs for handling browsing and streaming.

HP 255 G7 15.6-inch laptop | £509.98 £479 at Amazon

You can save yourself £30 on this truly solid HP 255 this week at Amazon. With a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this HP has great specs for anyone looking to browse, stream or work from home. The slightly older Ryzen 5 processor brings the price down nicely here, offering a quad-core processor for well under £500 that will beat most of its i3 equipped competitors.

Bank Holiday sales: tablet and iPad deals

If you're looking to keep yourself entertained during this Bank Holiday, there's likely to be plenty of sales catering to your needs with cheap tablet and iPad deals. With the release of the 2020 iPad Pro, we expect to see discounts on previous high-end models, and the Samsung Galaxy range is likely to offer similar savings to those looking for an Android tablet instead. Below, you'll find some of the latest sales available today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e | From £429 £379 at John Lewis

The sleek and lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e offers a slimline profile with a more wallet-friendly set of specs under the hood. There's still plenty of power in here, however, with a Snapdragon 670 octa-core mobile CPU and a gorgeous Super AMOLED display. 64GB: £429 £364.65 | 128GB: £489 £439

iPad Pro 11-inch 64GB | £769 £669 at John Lewis

Save £100 on the 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro at John Lewis right now. That's a fantastic price on an incredibly powerful tablet, with a two-year guarantee included, and Apple TV+ free for a year. If you're upgrading from an older model, you can even claim up to £150 off your purchase when trading in your old tablet.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 64GB | £969 £869 at Amazon

Or, save £100 on the larger 12.9-inch model with this iPad deal from Amazon. You're picking up precious extra screen real estate, as well as the A12X Bionic chip and some speedy specs even further under the hood as well.

Bank Holiday sales: smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals are usually pretty reliable over the Bank Holiday sales, and though we're not getting out and about as much as we usually do, things still look good for some discounts in 2020. Thanks to new releases pushing the prices of older models down, and more wrist candy to choose from than ever, you'll find some healthy deals available right now.

Fitbit Charge 3 | £99.99 £89.99 at Currys

Save £10 on the Fitbit Charge 3 at Currys this week. After the launch of the Charge 4, these fitness trackers received their own price cuts and now you can grab the exercise-focused smartwatch for a fantastic price ahead of the Bank Holiday sales.

Fitbit Versa 2 | £199.99 £169.29 at Amazon

Grab the Fitbit Versa 2 for just £169 at Amazon this week. You're picking up a fantastic fitness tracker here, with smartwatch capabilities all in there as well. Plus, there's built-in Alexa available - perfect if you're using Amazon's music or audiobook services.

Bank Holiday sales: speaker and headphone deals

Headphones and speakers always do well in Bank Holiday sales. Typically (though not always) less expensive than laptops, tablets, and 4K TVs, premium earbuds and over-ear headphones have a habit of dropping in price during sales like this. Keep an eye on AirPods for some particularly exciting deals, as well as some of the older Bose and Beats models.

Apple AirPods with charging case | £159 £124.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're after the true wireless earbuds everyone's talking about, you'll want to check out this great price on the instantly recognisable AirPods. iPhone users everywhere are celebrating this price cut, so grab yours before stock runs out.

Bose Home Speaker 300 | £249 £209 at John Lewis

The Bose Home Speaker 300 offers a compact and intelligent source of powerful audio. With voice recognition and Google Assistant and Alexa built in, there's plenty of tech under the hood, and you're also getting Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility - perfect for iPhone users as well.

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones | £330 £233.45 at Amazon

The amazing Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones are down to just £233 at Amazon right now - a fantastic £96.55 saving to take note of. We've consistently rated these Sony cans as the best noise cancelling headphones on the market at the moment, with a suite of premium features and mind-blowing sound quality to match.

Bank Holiday sales: TV deals

4K TV deals are likely to make a splash in this year's Bank Holiday sales, so be sure to keep your eye on the latest prices if you plan on upgrading your set this month. That said, we're still seeing some fantastic deals available right now, so if you see a price you like there's no point in waiting.

LG 49UM7400 49-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £338 at Amazon

This 49-inch LG TV has taken a small price cut this week at Amazon, bringing the already well-priced 4K TV down to an even cheaper cost. You can pick up the latest quad-core processor, ultra surround sound, and AI sound tuning of the 7400 model for just £338 this week.

Philips 50PUS6554 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £399 £329 at AO

Grab the 50-inch Philips 4K TV for just £329 at AO right now, and you're picking up a wealth of features more often seen on much pricier models. HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos all play their part here, and with a gorgeous display to see it all on, you're onto a winner with this particular TV deal ahead of the Bank Holiday sales.

Toshiba 65U2963DB 65-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £499 at AO

If you prefer to go for a more established brand, this Toshiba model is available for under £500 at AO right now. You're picking up all the features you'd expect from a 65-inch 4K TV, as well as Alexa compatibility.

Bank Holiday sales: gaming deals

If you're looking to beat the lockdown blues with an Xbox One or PS4 bundle deal, the Bank Holiday sales will serve up some excellent prices next week. Stock is looking particularly strong at the moment, however, with the offers below from Currys already standing out.

Xbox One S bundles from £239 at Currys

You'll find the Xbox One S available for as little as £239 at Currys right now, with some fantastic games and services thrown in for free. Choose from Crash Team Racing, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Borderlands 3 and many more in the latest cheap Xbox sales.

PS4 Pro bundles from £349 at Currys

From God of War to Marvel's Spider-Man and FIFA 20, there are a range of PS4 Pro bundle deals available at Currys right now. Stock has been lacking on these offers over the last few weeks, so grab them while you can.

More Bank Holiday sales

20% off selected home lines at John Lewis

From cookware to lighting, bedding to garden furniture, you'll find a particularly large range of homeware items on sale right now at John Lewis. If you're looking for a change of scenery, or as much of a change as you can get at the moment, head over to grab your bargains soon.

When will the Bank Holiday sales start?

The early May Bank Holiday has been moved to Friday the 8th this year, to coincide with VE Day celebrations. That means you'll have a whole weekend of sales to shop, with plenty of deals spanning the entire week as well. We're seeing retailers publish their deals earlier and earlier at the moment, so keep this page bookmarked for all the latest information, and start checking back regularly from Wednesday 6th May for the latest discounts.

How to find the best Bank Holiday deals

We're highlighting all the best Bank Holiday sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're flying solo you'll want to take a look at the retailers who regularly discount the items you're after. So, in the world of TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets, head over to Currys, John Lewis, AO, and Amazon. For larger home and garden appliances, you'll also have luck with Argos, B&Q and Very.