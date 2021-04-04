Bank Holiday sales are dropping iPad deals to new record price lows

The Bank Holiday sales are in full swing, and we've spotted some particularly compelling offers for anyone in the market for cheap iPad deals this weekend. From the ever-popular iPad Air 4 to the most powerful tablets Apple has ever released, you'll find some brand new record low prices available right now, which means there's never been a better time to upgrade.

If you need a little more power than the entry-level 8th generation (not currently discounted, but available for £329.99), then we recommend this iPad Air 4 deal, now available for just £544.97 (was £579). That's an extra discount over the previous £549 sales price, offering up a record low price for this gorgeous device at Amazon.

However, if you're after the biggest and best in these Bank Holiday sales, we're seeing additional iPad deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well. Previously on sale for £899.97, an extra £30 off means you can pick up this powerful device for its lowest price yet - just £869.97 (regular price £969) at Amazon.

You'll find all these iPad deals just below, as well as plenty more of the best Bank Holiday sales further down.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more cheap iPad deals in your region.

The best iPad deals in the Bank Holiday sales

Apple iPad Air 4 (64GB): £579 £544 at Amazon

The iPad Air 4 is fast becoming Apple's most popular tablet. Sitting in the middle of the premium iPad Pro and the cheaper 8th generation iPad, the Air 4 packs some serious power into a cheaper price tag. We were previously happy with a £544 sales price on this model, but Amazon has just dropped that even further down to £544.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch: £769 £705.09 at Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro offers incredible power, perfect for those who need a tablet for media editing. We've seen this price slowly dropping since release, but right now you'll find the 128GB model available for just £705.90 - that's a record low. There is, however, a bit of a wait for shipping on this configuration now. Of course, there are more discounts on larger configurations as well. 256GB: £869 £779 | 512GB: £1,069 £1,010 | 1TB: £1,269 £1,158.97

More Bank Holiday sales

More iPad deals

We're rounding up plenty more cheap tablet deals right here, but you can check out all the latest Samsung tablet prices for a look at the competition, or the latest Surface Pro 7 deals for something that can run Windows.