Bag free AirPods with this incredible iPhone SE deal on EE for Black Friday

Apple's bargain iPhone SE has proved somewhat of a sensation, with critics and users alike praising it's combination of performance and value. And now, we're starting to see some serious iPhone SE deals now that the initial hype has calmed down.

EE is widely regarded as the UK's top network, but it often charges top-drawer prices to match. However, tying in with the Black Friday phone deals and the post-Black Friday deals run-up to Christmas, it's launched a whole bunch of free-gift bargains, and this plan is a corker: an iPhone SE with 10GB of data plus free AirPods for £37/pm.

Without the AirPods, that's a fairly competitive price – especially since EE commands a premium alone – but combined with a fresh pair of AirPods worth £159 for nothing, this is a seriously good deal.

So, whether you fancy getting full Apple upgrade yourself or just want to bag a seriously impressive Christmas gift for free, you can find out more about this excellent EE deal below.

This iPhone SE + free AirPods deal in full:

Why go for an EE phone deal this Black Friday?

EE has spent the last few years as the most popular network and it is quite understandable why. Not only does it have the UK's fastest 4G network but it also competes with O2 and Vodafone on freebies.

With EE you get free subscriptions to BT Sport, Britbox, Apple Music, Apple TV and more. EE also offers features like data caps, Wi-Fi calling and discounts on EE broadband if you sign up.