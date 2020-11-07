Bag free AirPods with this incredible iPhone SE deal on EE for Black Friday

Apple's bargain iPhone SE has proved somewhat of a sensation, with critics and users alike praising it's combination of performance and value. And now, we're starting to see some serious iPhone SE deals now that the initial hype has calmed down.
EE is widely regarded as the UK's top network, but it often charges top-drawer prices to match. However, tying in with the Black Friday phone deals and the post-Black Friday deals run-up to Christmas, it's launched a whole bunch of free-gift bargains, and this plan is a corker: an iPhone SE with 10GB of data plus free AirPods for £37/pm.
Without the AirPods, that's a fairly competitive price – especially since EE commands a premium alone – but combined with a fresh pair of AirPods worth £159 for nothing, this is a seriously good deal.
So, whether you fancy getting full Apple upgrade yourself or just want to bag a seriously impressive Christmas gift for free, you can find out more about this excellent EE deal below.
This iPhone SE + free AirPods deal in full:
iPhone SE: at EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37/pm + FREE AirPods
If you're looking for a bit of added value with your phone contract, you can't get much better than a free pair of AirPods. And, free gifts aside, on this plan you'll get access to the UK's fastest 4G speeds and have one of the best budget smartphones on the market today.
iPhone SE: at EE | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41/pm + FREE AirPods
For a measly £4 extra a month, you can get ten times more data – and what's more, this 100GB plan is totally free upfront. If you fancy some new earphones and reckon you might ever need more than 10GB, this could be the one to go for.
iPhone SE: at EE | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46/pm + FREE AirPods
If 100GB still isn't enough, spend another fiver and you'll get truly unlimited data. With no fees upfront and only £9 more a month than the 10GB plan, if you're a streaming addict or are constantly tethering your other devices, this will be ideal – and don't forget, you still get those free AirPods!
Why go for an EE phone deal this Black Friday?
EE has spent the last few years as the most popular network and it is quite understandable why. Not only does it have the UK's fastest 4G network but it also competes with O2 and Vodafone on freebies.
With EE you get free subscriptions to BT Sport, Britbox, Apple Music, Apple TV and more. EE also offers features like data caps, Wi-Fi calling and discounts on EE broadband if you sign up.
