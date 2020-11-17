Bag a free Sony 32-inch smart TV with this cheap Galaxy A41 phone deal - from £19/pm

Who doesn't love a bundle deal? This Black Friday, Virgin Mobile is certainly a fan with its 2020 offerings. First it was a pair of AirPods with the iPhone 11 and a fantastic free Nintendo Switch offer. Now Android users can get the fantastic value Samsung Galaxy A41 handset, and enjoy a 32-inch Smart TV thrown in for free with their contract.

Yes, you heard that right! Alongside the Samsung Galaxy A41 – Samsung's feature-packed answer for those in search of a more budget-friendly smartphone – you can also pick up one of the South Korean brand's very own Smart TVs – the T4300 Smart HDR TV - all from a mere £19 a month and no upfront cost.

Whilst you will be committing to a 36-month contract, no one can deny the exceptional value. Loaded up with unlimited minutes and texts, you'll also get 1GB of data. If that's not enough, you can pay a little bit more and get anywhere from 3GB up to 100GB of data, depending on your usage habits.

Ensure you keep an eye on our Black Friday phone deals coverage to find the handset that's for you, but don't expect too many freebies like this.

Samsung Galaxy A41 bundle deal + free smart TV

Samsung Galaxy A41: at Virgin | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24/pm + FREE Smart TV

Want in on this fantastic bundle deal but need a little more data? Pay just a fiver more than the baseline tariff in this 36 month contract and you can benefit from a whopping 100GB of data, allowing you to benefit from the Galaxy A41's gorgeous edge-to-edge display whilst bingeing the hot new Netflix series on the go,

Why go for a Virgin Mobile deal this Black Friday?

Virgin Mobile is a MVNO, and it piggybacks on EE's class-leading network speeds and coverage – essentially that means you'll be getting all the good stuff from EE without the premium price tag.

Unlike EE, Virgin doesn't offer quite the same freebie selection, but for a cheaper monthly price that's something plenty of people won't really be worried about – and most plans get data rollover and the flexibility to change your allowance every month. Plus, you'll also get access to over 3.5 million free Wi-Fi hotspots.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy A41?

For those who are keen followers of Samsung phones and its long, long, long (no, we're not exaggerating) list of yearly handset releases, you'll know all about its A Series. However, to bring those less sure up to speed, Samsung's A Series is an array of mid-range handsets that are likely to appeal to those not readily prepared to throw short of a grand at their next smartphone.

Boasting flagship features at a more middle-ground price point, then, the Samsung Galaxy A41 retails at £269 – an astonishing rate when you consider the somewhat premium tech packed into this handset.

First things first, for those who like their smartphone to be a bit of a handful, the A41 has a 6.1-inch Infinity-U display. In simple terms, this means the screen offers an almost edge-to-edge experience with a slight u-shaped notch at the top of the screen to host its front-facing camera. With a Full-HD resolution, the A41 offers impressively immersive visuals.

Its other standout feature is its camera. For £269, these days you might not expect much when you consider the kinds of components even double that can get you. However, the Samsung Galaxy A41packs a trio of lenses, including a 48MP main camera, 5MP depth sensor (perfect for portraits), and the 8PM ultra-wide lens. OK, so it won't make our list of the very best camera phones, but it's still very good for the price.

The Samsung Galaxy A41 also offers reliability with its 3500mAh battery cell, which promises to see you from day to night. In the unlikely event you do start to run low on juice? No problem. The A41 benefits from 15W Fast Charging.