New Roberts portable stereo for the blind

Roberts new Concerto - specifically designed for the blind and partially-sighted

Roberts has released the Concerto - a new portable sound system which the company claims offers users ‘maximum listening flexibility’.

Roberts’ Concerto features the company’s proprietary CD Bookmark function in addition to DAB and FM radio and SD Card capabilities.

The CD Bookmark function remembers the last played position on the disc, perfect for blind and partially sighted users that enjoy listening to audio books – which is why the Concerto project was commissioned by the British Wireless for the Blind Fund.

Makes a real difference

The Concerto also features 10 one touch station presets and an easy to read LCD display with zoom function and hi-visibility yellow.

Margaret Grainger, Chief Executive of the BWBF; “I’m delighted that our research to help blind and partially sighted consumers has now entered the mainstream. This new radio from Roberts will make a real difference to their lives and increase their listening pleasure.”

The Concerto costs £195 and also allows users to record up to eight hours of audio on the unit’s SD card or choose to listen to your own MP3/WMA files.