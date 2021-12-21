Argos Boxing Day and January sales 2021: when it is and what to expect

We're fast approaching the yearly Argos Boxing Day and January sales and there are only a few days left until you can shop for any number of deals on cheap appliances, TVs, toys, and much more. To help prepare, we've prepped a small guide right here on this page to tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming event, and, we'll also be rounding up the best deals on the day too as soon as they land.

While other retailers are launching their Boxing Day sales early this year, we expect Argos to mostly keep its deals under wraps until the big day itself - November 26th, in case you forgot. Since Boxing Day falls on Sunday this year, there could be shorter opening hours in-store, which means it's well worth checking your local store's situation before you visit - more details on this below.

Either way, we'll be covering the vast online sale with this article right here with all the best Argos Boxing Day deals as soon as they land. If you didn't want to wait, we've also rounded up a few of today's best pre-sales just down below. These pre-sales might not be the 'official' Boxing Day event but they're well worth checking out since there's a lot of clearance on right now and they could also inform what's to come in just a few days' time.

At the bottom of the page, we've also included information on Argos' same-day delivery (one of the best perks from Argos) as well as a report of last year's event. If you'd like to see what other retailers are offering, head on over to our main page covering this year's Boxing Day sales in their entirety.

Today's best deals at Argos

Argos Boxing Day and January Sales: FAQ

When does the Argos Boxing Day sale start?

Boxing Day falls on November 26th this year and that's when we're expecting Argos to launch its Boxing Day sales. It is worth keeping an eye out in the lead-up, however, as some retailers tend to launch their sales a few days earlier. It's very unlikely Argos will follow in this vein since it tends to keep its powder dry until the big day itself but it definitely pays to be keeping an eye on retailer store pages from Christmas eve onwards.

Will Argos be open on Boxing Day?

This is going to depend on your local store. So far, it's looking like most standalone Argos stores will be open for business over Boxing Day although that is of course subject to change depending on covid restrictions. Also bear in mind that since Boxing Day falls on a Sunday this year it's likely business operating hours will be short.

We'd recommend checking in with Argos' store locator page to see opening times and also consider that there may be restrictions around face masks and general visitor numbers.

Furthermore, those Argos outlets that are operating out of a Sainsbury's store will not be open over Boxing Day as that retailer has announced a nationwide closure of its stores this year.

Argos same-day delivery

One of Argos' main selling points as a top retailer is its fantastic same-day delivery option, which can see you score your item of choice on the very day you ordered it for as little as £3.95

According to Argo's own delivery guidelines, same-day delivery is still available nationwide, and we're expecting that to continue to be the day with the upcoming Boxing Day sales too. However, it's very likely demand will be really high on the big day itself, so definitely don't rule out potential disruptions to speedy delivery.

Last year's Argos Boxing Day sales

Last year's Argos Boxing Day sales featured a huge range of price cuts on everything from appliances to toys. Here's a quick run down of our highlights from covering last year's event.

First up, we saw some fantastic options for TVs. Both cheaper and expensive sets were on sale and of particular note was the special promotions the retailer was running. You could, for example, score some cheap soundbars, stands, or even free films with a number of excellent TVs from leading brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony - many of which were discounted by themselves too.

For laptops, we saw some great options on HP and Huawei mid-range Windows machines, and even a few price cuts on high-end Apple MacBooks. Our favorite laptop deals, however, were on the Asus Zenbook range of Windows ultrabooks, which featured tidy price cuts of up to £200.

Gaming-wise, Argos was a top destination to bag a gaming deal or two - both on consoles, peripherals, and even the games themselves. As expected, we didn't see many deals on consoles last year since stock levels were suffering (and still are), however, we did see a ton of great sales on PS4 and Xbox games - including a two for £30 promotion. PC gamers could also treat themselves to a bunch of tidy discounts on a range of peripherals from Logitech and Corsair.

If you're already getting ready for those new year's resolutions, then you'll be pleased to note that last year's Argos Boxing Day sales featured plenty of good deals on smartwatches. We saw one of the first savings on the then-new Apple Watch SE, plus, savings of up to £50 on an array of rival devices from Samsung and Garmin, the latter of which are fantastic for tracking a range of fitness goals.

One of the biggest areas from last year's Argos Boxing Day sales - both in size and discounts - was in the retailer's home and kitchen section. Argos, alongside Currys has one of the biggest inventories for home and kitchen goods - especially appliances. We saw some of the best offers in this very category, including 20% savings on all types of furniture, 25% savings on small kitchen appliances, and a host of extended warranties and freebies.