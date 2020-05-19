Apple MacBook deals can save you up to £300 in massive sales this week

Take advantage of this week's impressive MacBook deals with one of these fantastic Pro laptops, now reduced by as much as £300. You'll find these savings at both Very and Currys right now, meaning you can also grab free delivery (next day in certain Currys offers).

The cheapest model on offer in this week's MacBook deals is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 128GB of storage space. That's sitting at just £1,059.97 at Currys, the lowest price we've seen for the entry-level machine. You don't have to spend much more to double your storage, however, as this £1,199 model with 256GB of storage space demonstrates. For even more power inside the 13-inch chassis, we've also spotted this £300 saving on the 512GB model with a 2.4GHz quad-core processor, now down to just £1,699 at Currys.

Those cheap MacBook deals are certainly offering some low prices, but if you're after more juice you might also want to take a look at the 16-inch MacBook Pro. For £2,179.99 this week, you can grab a powerful hexacore 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD in the larger laptop. Or, you can go all out and save £267 on a build with a massive 1TB SSD and octa-core 9th generation i9 brain.

We're seeing big savings on both the 13-inch and 16-inch models this week, making it a fantastic time to pick up a MacBook deal right now. We're always rounding up the best MacBook deals and sales right here on TechRadar, so stay in touch with all the latest savings if none of the below appeal.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up all the latest MacBook deals further down the page.

13-inch MacBook Pro deals

Apple MacBook Pro (2019) 13.3-inch, 128GB | £1,299 £1,059.97 at Currys

This entry level MacBook Pro is available for £239 less at Currys right now, meaning you can pick up the smallest MacBook Pro currently on the market for only a hair over £1,000. That's a fantastic price considering these laptops have sat far higher than £1,000 over the last few years. There's 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage inside, with an Intel i5 processor running the show.

Apple MacBook Pro (2019) 13.3-inch, 256GB | £1,499 £1,199.99 at Very

If you're looking for a little more power, however, you don't need to spend much more than the entry level model this week. You can pick up the 256GB model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro for just £1,199 right now. There's a 1.4GHz quad-core 8th generation i5 processor in here with 8GB RAM as well. You can also boost your processor to 2.4GHz for £1,499.99 down from £1,799.

Apple MacBook Pro (2019) 13.3-inch, 512GB | £1,999 £1,699 at Currys

You can double your storage again with this 512GB SSD model, now £300 off in the latest MacBook deals. That means a 2.4GHz quad-core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and a massive SSD to boot, all a far cry from its usual £2,000 price tag.

16-inch MacBook Pro deals

Apple MacBook Pro (2019) 16-inch, 512GB | £2,399.99 £2,179.99 at Very

Looking for a larger screen? The 16-inch version is also included in this week's MacBook deals. This powerful laptop offers a 2.6GHz hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro (2019) 16-inch, 1TB | £2,799 £2,532 at Currys

If you're going all out in these MacBook sales, you'll also find the incredible 2.3GHz octa-core 9th generation i9 processor inside this 16-inch Pro. There's a fantastic 1TB SSD hiding away in there, as well as 16GB RAM as well. That's all yours for £267 less this week.

