Apple AirPods Pro slashed to their lowest ever price in an early Black Friday deal

Many of us have a new pair of earbuds on our shopping lists for Black Friday, but there's no need to wait another two weeks when you can currently pick up the AirPods Pro at Amazon for £199 (was £239). That's £40 off the usual price and the biggest discount yet on Apple's latest generation high-end earbuds.

Until now, the best price we've seen was a brief drop to £229 at the start of the month so this is definitely one of the early Black Friday deals you want to snap up as soon as possible. This offer comes as the number of Amazon Black Friday deals has been steadily increasing and many more retailers have launched their own Black Friday sales.

We're highlighting this deal in particular as our AirPods Pro review found them to be the best-sounding earbuds made by Apple. The Active Noise Cancellation tech helps to block out excessive outside noise, while the design improvements make them a much better fit compared to the previous model.

The AirPods Pro also feature sweat and water resistance, so they are safe to use at the gym, as well as a 4.5-hour battery life on a single charge (or more than 24 hours with the included wireless charging case.

AirPods Pro early Black Friday deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £239 Apple AirPods Pro: £239 £199 at Amazon

Save £40 – Apple's high-end earbuds have never been this cheap before. The improvements over the previous AirPods – such as Active Noise Cancellation and a better design – make these a worthwhile upgrade. The MagSafe wireless charging case is included in the price to give you more than 24 hours of total battery life.

