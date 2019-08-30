Amazon Summer Sales end today - don't miss cheap deals on headphones, TVs, Kindles and more

The Amazon Sale ends at midnight tonight, so it's time to get a move on if you don't want to miss out. There are plenty of Deals of the Day that expire at midnight today, but a few of the hottest deals from earlier this week are still available too.

We've had a good long look at what's on offer to bring you the best highlights. We've just updated it with the final batch of deals to make sure you don't miss out on the latest offers online in the final Amazon summer sale of 2019.

You can use the link above if you just want to dive on in to the melee and there's also the Daily Deals listings which will change each day. And let's not forget about those super time-sensitive Lightning deals.

Highlights include the £30 off the Kindle Paperwhite, the Fire TV Stick prices now start at a mere £29.99, multiple Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches have been discounted too. Check out our extended highlights below. If you're keeping an eye on your budget, then there's even a special section for Deals under £15.

Philips Hue wall light bar 2-pack and Hue Bridge | £162.86 £104.99 at Amazon

The inclusion of the Hue Bridge really ties this deal together. You need one of those to be able to control the colour and brightness of your Philips Hue smart lighting setup with your phone or voice commands on a smart speaker. If you already have a Bridge though, see the next deal below.



View Deal

Huawei Watch 2 Sport smartwatch | £279.99 £168.99 at Amazon

That's a lot of tech for a super low price. Save £110 today at Amazon and get a reliable brand of smartwatch with a strong focus on fitness tracking too thanks to the built-in GPS and heart-rate monitor. You can even store music on it with no need to take your phone out on your run too.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite | £149.99 £129.99 at Amazon

Fitbit's cheapest smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid gets a big discount today. Activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, 4-day battery and a water resistant design all available in a stunning range of new colours.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones £330 £259 at Amazon

These industry-leading, noise-cancelling headphones are a smart choice if you need a new pair of over-ear headphones for your commute – and with £70 taken off the price, that choice looks to be more savvy than ever.

View Deal

Anker Soundcore bluetooth speaker | £39.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Anker make solid and reliable products at a fraction of the cost of its bigger name rivals. With up to 24 hours of playback time you won't find better value today.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

This is the most you should ever pay for an Echo Dot as this sale price makes regular appearances. Only big events like Black Friday and Prime Day generally get any lower for Amazon's most popular smart speaker.



Kindle Paperwhite | £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

You can save £30 today on the usual £119.99 asking price on the Kindle Paperwhite and we think this is the best price you're likely to see this side of Black Friday where we might see a return of the all-time low Prime Day price which was only a tenner cheaper to be fair. Or get it at John Lewis with a free two-year warranty.

View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite (Twilight Blue) | £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

The new Twilight Blue edition of the Kindle Paperwhite hasn't been out that long and this is the first time it's ever been discounted. The front of the device is still black, so it's only the back that sees the new colour. This version of the Paperwhite only comes in blue or black as the white model didn't make it to the newest model this time.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick | £39.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Fancy making your old TV into a smart TV, or boosting the number of media streaming apps on your existing setup? Then the Fire Stick is an absolute steal at this price. If you want to stream in 4K HDR though, we'd advise spending a smidge more on the one below instead.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

We think this is the best option for future-proofing your home setup. Amazon Prime Video has a fair bit of 4K content at no extra charge, YouTube has loads of it and top-tier Netflix subscribers have the most to choose from with most of Netflix's best exclusive shows streaming in Ultra HD too.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB): £569 £469 at Amazon

The most powerful of these three phones, the iPhone 7 Plus is still an impressive device to get your hands on. For a price of £459, you're getting a 5.5-inch screen, 2900mAh battery and an all-round impressive phone for £100 less than the norm.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 6s Plus (32GB): £452 £349 at Amazon

Dropping down in price, the iPhone 6s Plus is older but a far cheaper option. It comes with a strong camera. great full HD display and a 5.5-inch screen. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this phone so it is worth grabbing in this sale if you're interested.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 6s (32GB): £348 £299 at Amazon

Finally, the cheapest of the three, the iPhone 6S. This deal comes in at less than £300 making it an absolute steal for an iPhone. It isn't quite as impressive in terms of specs as the two options above, but it more than makes up for that with its low price.View Deal

LG 43-inch 4K HDR LED TV | £599 £419 at Amazon

30% off today. This entry-level HDR TV offers a world of expanded colors and enhanced contrast, with a crisp 4K resolution, 20W speakers, and LG's leading webOS smart platform. It can't compete with LG's premium OLED sets, but at this price it doesn't have to.View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K HDR LED TV | £1,299 £799 at Amazon

Save 39% off the previous price. The biggest saving is, unsurprisingly, for the biggest TV – with a whopping £500 off the 65-inch model. That's how to get a big screen in your home at an affordable price.View Deal

ViewSonic M1 portable projector | £279 £223 at Amazon

Save £56 today. This diminutive portable projector is capable of producing screen sizes of up to 100-inches from just a few meters away. Plug in any HDMI device or play direct from a memory card and there are Dual Harman Kardon speakers built into the device too.

View Deal

MacBook Air £1199 £949 at Amazon

Discounts on MacBook Airs are super rare, but this 2018 model is now £250 cheaper. Stock won't last long at this low price, especially considering you;re getting an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, retina display and a 128GB SSD.

View Deal

PS4 Slim | 3 games | £229.99 at Amazon

Most PS4 bundles are priced around £250 nowadays and only come with one game. You're getting three, admittedly older, classics here though in Horizon: Zero Dawn (with expansion DLC), Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us.

View Deal

PS4 Gold wireless headset | £49.99 at Amazon

Yes, we know it's black, not gold, blame Sony! This is a fantastic set of headphones though, offering 7.1 virtual surround sound at a super low price. We're more used to seeing these go for around £70, so this is sizeable discount.

View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17 4K gaming laptop | £3,799.99 £2,599.99 at Amazon

Save a huge £1,200 on this incredibly powerful 4K gaming laptop, which can also double as a workstation. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080. Stock is selling out fast at this price.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop | £1,799.99 £1,599.99 at Amazon

This more affordable gaming laptop from Razer has still benefited from a decent £200 price cut. For the money you get a GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics card, an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB SSD. This is more than powerful enough to play most modern games at decent settings.View Deal

480GB SSD from Gigabyte | £43.97 at Amazon

An already very cheap Solid State Drive gets a few quid knocked off in today's Amazon sale. It's not the fastest on the market for sure at that price, but a decent entry-level pick for the money with decent capacity.

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard | £179.99 £124.99 at Amazon

One of our favourite gaming keyboards has had a price cut of £55 for Amazon's End of Summer Sale. This mechanical keyboard features Green switches that feel tactile and responsive, RGB lighting and a magnetic wrist rest.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB | £150 £105 at Amazon

If you want the biggest screen Amazon will offer, the Fire HD 10 is for you (yep, with a 10-inch screen). It also comes with a decent amount of storage, so you can download as many movies onto it as you want (to an extent).View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB | £180 £135 at Amazon

The most 'high-end' of Amazon's adult tablets is the 64GB version of the Fire HD 10, which has a big screen and plenty of storage. It's now £45 cheaper, which you can spend on apps and purchases.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids' Edition | £200 £145 at Amazon

Amazon's most pricey tablet is the Kids' version of the Fire HD 10, but it's currently at its lowest price we've seen so far. For that price you're getting a kid-proof slate that even the most tenacious toddler can't tear apart.View Deal