Amazon Prime Day 2019: early deals on the Echo and Echo Dot live now

If you're looking to save money on some pre-Amazon Prime Day deals, then you've come to the right place. For a limited time, Amazon has the Echo Dot smart speaker on sale for $24.99. That's a 50% discount and only 0.99¢ more than the Black Friday price. Amazon also has the larger Echo smart speaker on sale for $69.99. If you're in the UK you can also find the Echo speakers on sale.
The best-selling Echo Dot smart speaker works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls, and more. You can use your voice to ask Alexa about the weather, traffic, and news completely hands-free. The compact smart speaker can play your favorite tunes from services like Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify and connects with other Echo devices to play music in every room. The 3rd generation Echo Dot can also control other smart home devices to turn on lights, adjust the temperature, and more using just your voice.
This is a fantastic price for the Echo Dot and a rare pre-Prime Day deal on an Amazon device. We don't think the price will drop much lower for Prime Day, so if you're interested in the smart speaker, you should take advantage of this sale before it's gone.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker
$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Get the 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for just $24.99 at Amazon. That's a 50% discount for the smart speaker that can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more with the command of your voice.
Echo (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker
$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon
If you're interested in a more powerful speaker you can get the 2nd generation Echo on sale for $69.99. The smart speaker works with Amazon Alexa to answer questions, play music and control other smart home devices with the command of your voice.
The Echo and Echo Dot are also on sale in the UK. If you're looking for other Amazon UK deals you can check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2019.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker
£49.99 £24.99 at Amazon
You can save 50% on the 3rd generation Echo Dot at Amazon. That's the lowest price Amazon UK has ever sold it for. If you've been waiting to try out the Alexa-enabled smart speaker, this is a watertight deal.
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) Smart Speaker
£89.99 £59.99 at Amazon
Get the Amazon Echo smart speaker on sale at Amazon for £59.99. That's a £30 discount for the Alexa-enabled speaker that can make calls, play music, set alarms and more. We're struggling to see this get any cheaper on Prime Day.View Deal
