Amazon last minute Christmas deals deliver big price cuts to Alexa devices, TVs and other gifts

The Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals shopping event is live now, and it means if you're still on the hunt for a last minute Christmas gift, then the online retailer could come to the rescue.

Amazon has cut the price of loads of its own Alexa devices, such as the Amazon Echo, and there have also been a huge range of price cuts to TVs, laptops, audio equipment and a whole lot more.

So, if you're still doing your Christmas shopping, read on for our picks of the best Amazon Christmas Deals that are currently live.

These deals are live until December 22, so be quick if you need something delivered before Christmas.

Last day to order on Amazon for Christmas

If you're buying Christmas gifts from Amazon, then you'll want to make sure they arrive before Christmas day. These are the last order dates to get your items before Christmas:

Saturday December 21 - this is the last day for free delivery

Sunday December 22 - this is the last day for standard delivery

Monday December 23 - this is the last day for one-day delivery

Tuesday December 24 - this is the last day for same-day and Prime Now 2-hour delivery. These options are only available in select regions

Today's best Amazon Last Minute Christmas deals

Amazon last minute Christmas deals

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush: £299 £89.99 at Amazon

A truly deluxe electric toothbrush at a phenomenal price, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean will make your teeth feel fresh, clean and protected. A real steal at this price.

View Deal

AncestryDNA DNA Activation Kit: £79 £69 at Amazon

There's £10 off this DNA testing kit, making it cheaper than ever to trace your heritage and connect with relatives you didn't realise you had. The kit is great if you're curious about your own background, and makes a great Christmas present too.

Panasonic EH-NA65 pink hair dryer: £109.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Need a powerful hairdryer? This Panasonic launched at £109.99 but now is over half that price, plus it comes with three different types of nozzle. According to Panasonic, this hair dryer can add volume and minimise frizz all while reducing damage to hair from brushing.

Amazon device deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

The last-gen Echo Dot isn't the latest in the line of products from Amazon, but it's now much cheaper and at £25 it's an absolute steal as a way for you to get your smart home up and running. This product is in stock December 27, however.

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is the best way to be able to interact with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in a speaker that allows for a screen to show you certain elements. It means it can show you the weather, your calendar or even the news without you having to ask any questions, and now it's almost 40% off.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd gen) + Philips Hue White Bulb: £139.99 £109.99 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5: £308.99 £179 at Amazon

This bundle combines a great smart doorbell with a compact smart display that you can use to see who's ringing, as well as doing many other things, and currently it's nearly half price.

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Want to get Amazon Alexa in all areas of your home? For those places where you don't have space for a smart speaker, you may find the Echo Flex does the job. It plugs into the wall, so you can even have Alexa answer your queries as you're walking down your corridor or in smaller rooms in your home.

Ring Door View Cam: £179 £129 at Amazon

With its simple drill-free installation and battery-powered operation, the Ring Door View Cam is ideal for renters, while still offering most of the features of other smart doorbells, and right now you can get a 34% saving.

Phone and tablet deals

iPad Pro 11-inch: at Amazon | 64GB | Wi-Fi | £769 £699

This is the most affordable configuration you'll find for the newest iPad Pro, and with £70 off, it's now cheaper than a decent smartphone. This is the most affordable we've seen the device for, and while it could see further discounts, we wouldn't say for sure.

View Deal

iPad 10.2-inch: at Amazon | 32GB | Wi-Fi | £349 £299

Save £50 off Apple's latest version of its standard iPad. This is a great gift for people who fancy an Apple tablet without having to spend a fortune, and it's got some decent specs for the price.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 256GB: £549 £481.79 at Amazon

Save on the latest iPad Mini 256GB at Amazon this week. A step up from the previous 64GB model, you'll be able to store all the apps you might need on a day to day basis as well as loads of films, documents, and music on this light and portable Apple tablet.

View Deal

Motorola Moto G8 plus: at Amazon | 64GB | 4GB RAM | £239.99 £192

Save a huge £47.99 on this great smartphone from Motorola. Comes with a 6.3-inch display, 48MP camera, 40 hour battery and Android 9.0 pre-installed. This deal is only live on December 17.

View Deal

Laptop and computing deals

Logitech computer accessories: 30% off at Amazon

Save up to 30% off Logitech's range of computer accessories, including mice, keyboards, webcams, and PC speakers. The perfect gifts for PC gamers this Christmas.

View Deal

Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC: £47.99 £37.99 at Amazon

Save on this microSDXC card. We've not tested it with the Nintendo Switch, but Nintendo's own site and Amazon's reviews verify it's compatible. Fill your machine up with the best games around, or use it with your phone. The 128GB version is also available.

Acer Nitro 5, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1060: £1,099.99 £857.99 at Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a budget gaming laptop, then this is one of the cheapest you'll find. A word of warning, though; it has a GTX 1060 GPU, which is beginning to show its age. So, this is not a very powerful gaming laptop, but if you're only playing casual games, it'll do.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £1,399.99 £999.99 at Amazon

Amazon has cut a huge £400 of the price of the Apple MacBook Air. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, this is a brilliantly powerful – yet portable – MacBook, and for a fantastically low price.

Amazon TV deals

LG 55-inch B9 OLED TV (2019): £1,799.99 £1,289 at Amazon

For premium TV hunters, this £500 discount is the ultimate score. For just over £1,000 you get one of the best TVs of 2019 that uses LG's 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor to produce clearer and brighter images. If you want better-looking movies, this is the telly to invest in. Model number: OLED55B9PLA.

Sony Bravia 55-inch KD55XG81 4K TV: £1,099.99 £679 at Amazon

This Sony Bravia 55-inch TV has had a £420 price cut in time for Christmas. The Sony XG81 Series handles 4K video with aplomb and even features Chromecast Built-In that allows you to cast to the TV from your phone. Model number: UKD55XG81.

Panasonic TX-65FX560B 4K TV: £679.99 £545 at Amazon

What if you're after a 65-inch set? Well then, we'd point you to this Panasonic 65-inch FX560 Series screen that's discounted £134. It has Freeview HD with Freeview Play and a brilliant, basic UI. Model number: TX-65FX560B.