Amazon Black Friday phone sale slashes Samsung Galaxy S10 price to under £600

It's certainly not every day you get to save over £200 on a flagship smartphone, but that's exactly what you can do thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deal on a Samsung Galaxy S10. If you've been holding off investing in Samsung top-rated phone, Amazon's deal is one of the lowest prices we've seen.

The retailer is offering a staggering 25 percent off a 128GB Galaxy S10 in Prism Black. The handset costs just £596.99, down from £799. Some of the other colours are reduced too, but by a slight amount less.

Continually ranked as one of the best – if not the best – handset currently available, the Samsung Galaxy S10 boasts a sizeable 6.1-inch hole-punch display with a 3040x1440 resolution, and beautifully curved edges. On the rear of the phone is an impressive triple-camera array, including ultra-wide and ultra-zoom lenses.

Tempted, but want to check out other smartphone deals first? Check out our Black Friday smartphone deals roundup, but act fast, because like all Black Friday sales, the S10 could sell out quickly.

Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Prism Black: at Amazon | SIM-free | £799 £596.99

One of the best phones you can buy right now is 25% off, saving you just over £200. That's a new low price for one of the best smartphones around, just don't expect it to stay too long without selling out or the deal changing.

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Prism Green: at Amazon | SIM-free | £799 £618

Save over £180 on what is arguably the best looking version of the Galaxy S10, the green edition. Sure, it's not as good a saving as on the black variant, but it's a sublime shade of green (and is a great discount anyway).View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Prism White: at Amazon | SIM-free | £799 £619.99

The 'classic' look of the Galaxy S10 is this pearly white one, and while it's only 22% off compared to 25% for black and 23% for green, you're still saving nearly £180 on a fantastic smartphone.View Deal

Not in the UK? Check out our best Samsung Galaxy S10 prices in the US below.