Amazon Black Friday Roomba deals cut the price of robot vacuums

As part of Amazon UK's blitz of early Black Friday deals, the retailer is offering a group sale on the popular iRobot Roomba range of robot vacuum cleaners. Put simply, if you've got a busy lifestyle, these things can detect dirt and clean up as you see fit, with functionality varying depending on the price you're willing to pay.

All of these are app-controlled, too, so you can use iRobot's HOME app to determine when exactly the Roomba gets to work. Either way, it should beat hoovering yourself, and having the regular cleaning action in your home should make for a happier environment, particularly if you're working from home right now.

Not in the UK? No problem. Scroll down for Roomba deals where you are.

Here are the Roomba Black Friday deals you can get right now at Amazon UK:

Black Friday Roomba deals at Amazon UK

iRobot Roomba 971 Robot Vacuum (Silver): £499 £319.99 at Amazon

The app-controlled robot vacuum from Roomba is discounted in this early Black Friday deal at Amazon UK. The manufacturer boasts of a technology called vSlam, to ensure the device cleans efficiently throughout your home. iRobot also boasts of '10x' suction power in this particular model. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum: £344.44 £226 at Amazon

This mid-range model from Roomba is close to its lowest ever price on Amazon UK in this early Black Friday deal. Featuring what the manufacturer calls 'three-stage cleaning', you can use the iRobot HOME app or Alexa/Google Assistant to tell it when to clean. View Deal

iRobot i7 Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner: £649.99 £549.99 at Amazon UK

This higher-end robot vacuum has advanced features, like letting you clean certain areas of a room at your command, as well as what the manufacturer calls '10x suction'. It can detect dirt, and you can control it via various voice assistants, as well as through iRobot's own app. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: £699 £462.99 at Amazon

Despite the high RRP, this particular model usually retails for closer to the £599 mark. Featuring dual multi-surface brushes, this should do the job when it comes to cleaning your floors, and like iRobot's other models, you can control it via the manufacturer's app. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Black): £289.99 £222.99 at Amazon

You don't get the more powerful functions and elaborate feature set of the pricier Roomba robot vacuums with this model, but it still detects dirt and is controlled via an app. Worth considering if you want one without breaking the bank.View Deal

Here's a tip when you're checking out those Roomba deals: scroll down to the product description, and you'll see a comparison from the manufacturer on how the features differ between models. iRobot uses the same chart for each of these Roomba models, so you can compare things like suction power, and whether it supports 'recharge and resume', or iRobot's Imprint Link tech for working with other devices.

More Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Not in the UK? No problem. Compare prices on some of the best robot vacuums below.