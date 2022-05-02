Almost everyone from That '70s Show is coming back for Netflix's That '90s Show

Audio player loading…

Netflix has not been having a great time as of late, with the streaming service forced to cancel multiple shows amid huge subscriber loss. On top of this, the popular comedy series Schitt's Creek has ditched the service in favor of rival streamer, Hulu.

Thankfully, we do have some good Netflix news to report, with almost the entire original cast of the classic sitcom That '70s Show now confirmed to return for the service's upcoming sequel series, That '90s Show.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, Topher Grace (Eric), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna) and Wilder Valderrama (Fez) have closed deals to appear on the new multi-cam series. They will join previously confirmed cast members Kurtwood Smith (Red) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty), who can be seen above in the first released image from the show.

Unsurprisingly, Danny Masterson, who played Hyde in the original series, was not asked to return, on account of the actor's multiple rape accusations (which led to his firing from Netflix's sitcom The Ranch back in 2017) and pending August trial.

What we know about That '90s Show so far

According to The Hollywood Reporter, That '90s Show will take place in 1995 and is set to follow Eric and Donna's daughter, Leia Foreman (Callie Haverda), "as she visits her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids."

Leia's friends will be played by newcomers Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos. That '90s Show's first season will be comprised of 10 episodes.

Right now, it's unknown how many episodes the original gang will appear in – the show's IMDb listing has Grace, Kunis, Kutcher, Prepon and Valderrama down for one episode apiece, though that might just be a placeholder.

No release date has been given for the That '90s Show, but seeing as the show is already filming, we expect it to land on Netflix sometime later this year.