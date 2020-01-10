Added £40 Amazon gift card makes this ace TalkTalk fibre broadband deal even better

Let's get this straight. TalkTalk was already beating the fibre broadband deals competition thanks to the £21.95 per month offer on its most affordable superfast internet plan.

And now, in an attempt to truly dominate the market, it's gone and improved it further. If you sign up to that TalkTalk Faster Fibre plan within the next two weeks, it will also arrange for you to receive a £40 Gift Card that you can use at your choice of Amazon.co.uk, Argos or Tesco. Just click through, enter your email address and you'll be immediately eligible for the £40 perk.

And if that still doesn't do it for you, then you can opt for a pre-paid Mastercard worth £40 that can be spent anywhere you like in-store or online. It's entirely up to you.

And because TalkTalk guarantees no price increases throughout the entire contract, there'll be no pesky surprise surges. It's a genuinely brilliant offer, as you'll see with a quick look at our dedicated fibre deals guide.

TalkTalk's great value cheap broadband deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.95pm | £40 Amazon.co.uk gift card

Paying under £22 a month for a fibre broadband deal is pretty darn impressive in its own right. But add in that £40 sweetener and it's truly exceptional! There's nothing to pay upfront either, and TalkTalk guarantees that you won't see a hike in prices over the one-and-a-half year term - click the link and enter your email, then you can sign up and claim the gift card.

View Deal

What other broadband deals are there?

If your mind is firmly set on getting cheap broadband deals and don't mind settling for slower speeds, you can go even cheaper than this. The Post Office currently has the very lowest internet bills in the UK for just £15.90 a month.

If speed is more of a consideration though, then two offers really stand out. Firstly BT's Superfast Fibre plan cranks things up to 50Mb. Yes, the bills go up to £28.99, but it will send you a £70 pre-paid Mastercard to bring the overall cost down. And then there's Vodafone and its free upgrade to 63Mb fibre. That means you get the silkiest streaming and speediest surfing for a mere £23 per month.