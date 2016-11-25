£199 for Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 cans? Now, that's a deal

Look, we know there's a lot of Black Friday chatter at the moment. It'll be over soon - we promise - but until then why don't you drown out the deal noise with some decent headphones?

The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 cans are a good addition to any pair of ears, offering over-the-ear comfort and decent sound.

This is thanks to the company's proprietary 18-neodym transducers that offer up a good slug of aural goodness.

They look good, too - made out of stainless steel and alcantara (a posh material similar to suede) - and are pretty comfortable to wear.

We reviewed the wireless versions and said: "These headphones are a delectable blend of premium build material, peerless design and sound performance."

Both Amazon and Argos are currently offering the headphones at a whopping £70 off of RRP, for the Android-ready version of the headphones.

And if you want an even better deal, then get them from Argos with this promotion and you get a pair of Sennheiser Momentum M2s for free!