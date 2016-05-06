How to watch the results of the London Mayoral election live

Yesterday Londoners voted in the 2016 London Mayoral election, which has seen heated campaigns by the two front runners: Labour's Sadiq Khan and the Conservative's Zac Goldsmith.

With votes being counted over the night, and throughout today, we're not expecting the final results until around 9PM BST.

However, if you're eager to keep up with how the results are going, you can keep an eye on the live results online.

Who's going to be London Mayor?

The official London Elects website has a live count progress page which is being updated with the latest vote counts.

At the time of writing Sadiq Khan is ahead of Zac Goldsmith, though this could change as more votes get counted throughout the day.

While waiting for the results, it's also interesting to take a look at the Google Trends website, which shows what people are searching for in relation to the London Mayoral elections. You can also see what parts of London have been mainly searching for which London Mayoral candidate, which could offer up clues on how the election will go.

Strangely "How tall is Sadiq Khan?" and "How tall is Zac Goldsmith?" seem like popular searches. Does the height of a potential mayor affect your vote?