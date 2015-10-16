118 expert tips

Headphones and in ear monitors need to fit. If they don't they will look odd, can be uncomfortable and could damage your hearing. One of my pet hates is having to listen to other people's music on public transport, this noise pollution is a result of poor headphone choice or the wrong fit.

If you listen to music on the move and like over-ear cans make sure you choose closed back headphones, and make sure they seal around the ear properly so that no one can hear your music. If they don't fit, all the bass escapes and the volume will drop. With In Ear Monitors it is all the more critical.

All new IEM's are supplied with numerous buds in various sizes, to choose the right one, start with the smallest, connect to the monitor and place in your ear, then softly rub your fingers together next to your ear. If you can hear the noise your hand makes, they are too small.

Repeat, increasing the size of bud until you cannot hear your hands. When you have accomplished an air tight seal they will be more comfortable, allow you to listen to music at lower levels and look after your hearing. Most importantly this method will keep your musical guilty pleasures a guarded secret.