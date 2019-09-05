NFL live stream: how to watch every 2019-20 regular season football game online from anywhere

Oh football, we've missed you! Ever since the last few seconds of Super Bowl LIII when the New England Patriots won back the Vince Lombardi trophy, we've been pining for your return.

Well the NFL is officially back with the 19/20 regular season and 250+ games to sit back and enjoy. To make sure that you don't miss a minute, we've produced this very handy guide to getting an NFL live stream - no matter where on Earth you are.

Where and when is Superbowl LIV? This year’s Super Bowl will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and Bill Bellichick will be doing everything he can to ensure that the Patriots go all the way and reestablish football’s greatest dynasty. The date for your diary is Sunday, February 2 2020.

As you'll be well aware, the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win last year’s Super Bowl and the team is now tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles in NFL history. The Patriots’ star quarterback Tom Brady also now has more Super Bowls wins than any other player in history. Can he add yet another?

While the Patriots currently have the best Super Bowl odds out of any team in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, the Los Angeles Rams or even the Philadelphia Eagles could give the team a run for their money this season.

The league’s 100th season, is already stacked up to be action packed and lucky for you’ we’ll show you how to live stream NFL action no matter where you are in the world. Keep reading to find out the best ways to stream NFL on your television and on all your favorite streaming devices, with information on the NFL Game Pass, International Game Pass (well worth finding out about) and network television included.

How to stream NFL live online with Game Pass

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game. Just like other modern streaming services, there are also Game Pass apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox One.

But there is a catch...the $99 service only allows you to watch replays of games that have already aired on television. This means you won’t be able to watch live games as they happen - so a bit of a bummer.

Especially when you consider that the International Game Pass gives its subscribers the ability to see every game of the season absolutely live! It costs around $176 for the required Pro version, but can't be used if you're outside the US.

Live stream NFL during blackout games and outside the country

If a game is not playing locally due to an NFL blackout or you're wanting to watch your Game Pass subscription from outside your country (away on business or holiday, perhaps?), then you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the three best VPNs currently available:

1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 49% off the usual price when you sign up for a year - plus you'll get 3 months extra FREE as well 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming 3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go VPNs are ridiculously easy to set up and use and aren't just for watching football abroad - they're a great first line of defence for your online activity and many people use them to get around other geo-blocked websites or to access foreign Netflix content.

How to watch NFL on TV in the US

Even without an expensive cable TV subscription, you’ll still be able to watch plenty of football games live over-the-air in the US. With an indoor TV antenna you’ll be able to watch Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox, Sunday Night Football on NBC and some Thursday Night Football games on Fox. In addition to these options, if your local team is playing a game that is shown on either ESPN or on the NFL Network, then it will likely be simulcast on a local station as well.

If you’re a cord cutter or don’t like the restrictions of NFL Game Pass, then one of these alternatives may be a better fit:

Sling TV $25-$40 per month - Sling TV lets you choose from either its Sling Orange or Sling Blue packages at $25 per month but you can also combine them both for $40 per month which is what we recommend doing if you want to watch every NFL game this season. For that price you’ll get access to ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports, NBC and the NFL Network. However, Sling TV does not offer CBS which could be important if you want to watch AFC games on Sunday afternoons. Sling TV is currently running a promotion where new users will get 40 percent off the normal $25 monthly rate for its Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages.

How to stream NFL live in the UK

American football fans in the UK will be able to watch the latest NFL season on Sky Sports with the network showing games across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the Sky Go app.

If you’re already a Sky customer, you can add the complete sports package to your plan for £23 per month or pick specific channels for £18 per month. If you don’t need to watch every game this season, you can also purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV with daily, weekly and monthly options available off contract.

If you’d rather stream every game live online, then the international version of NFL Game Pass is your best bet. For £143.99 you can sign up for the service’s Pro plan which will allow you to watch all 256 regular season games, the playoffs and the Super Bowl live online.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on your Sky Go app or on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

Watch and live stream the NFL in Canada

Canadian NFL fans looking to catch this season’s games on television can do so by tuning into TSN, CTV and CTV TWO as they are the league’s exclusive broadcast partner in Canada.

However, if you’d rather stream NFL games online, then DAZN (and its free trial) has you covered. The streaming service will give you access to NFL Game Pass, RedZone, NFL Network and more for $20 a month or $150 per year with support for Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4.

How to watch the NFL in the Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so. Foxtel broadcasts NFL games via ESPN but you will need the network’s Sports Package to be able to watch. Subscribers get up to three live games per week including Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football plus all of the playoff games. You can also stream games to your laptop or mobile devices using the Foxtel Go app but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app.

Just as Foxtel does, Kayo Sports will also show a limited selection of NFL games this season. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month.

However, big NFL fans will likely be better off signing up for NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia.