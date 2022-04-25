Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Champions League semi-finals online from anywhere

Pep Guardiola will be hoping to edge one step closer to an elusive Champions League triumph as his Manchester City team take on Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid for the first leg of this mouthwatering semi-final. The La Liga giants will be buoyed by their dramatic quarter-final victory, resisting an impressive fightback to claim a memorable 5-4 aggregate win. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream.

US fans can watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid with a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus. US subscribers abroad should use a VPN to tune in. Those in the UK will need BT Sport.

Man City vs Real Madrid live stream Date: Tuesday, April 26 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 12.30am IST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: The Etihad Stadium, Manchester Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / FREE Paramount Plus trial (US) / DAZN (CA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

City meanwhile had to dig in to book their place in the semi-finals by edging past Atletico Madrid, with a single Kevin de Bruyne goal the difference between the two sides.

The evergreen Karim Benzema has performed heroics for Los Blancos during this campaign, with the Frenchman's goals the key to their victory over Chelsea. The 34-year-old nevertheless comes up against arguably the strongest defence in the tournament this season, with City having not conceded a goal since the group stage.

It's a match-up worthy of the final itself. You don't want to miss a second. Here's how to watch a Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the US with and without cable

Manchester City vs Real Madrid is televised on CBS, with kick-off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday, April 26. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details. Watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid without cable Alternatively, you can live stream Manchester City vs Real Madrid on Paramount Plus, which is showing every Champions League fixture this season. A subscription to the service starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial. Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, the Halo TV series, all things Star Trek, and even more live sports action from CBS, including EPL soccer. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $64.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

BT Sport has exclusive rights to show every 2021/22 Champions League match either on TV or online in the UK, including tonight's Man City vs Real Madrid game. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month. It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: live stream in Canada

Today's Manchester City vs Real Madrid game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN, which is down to show every single game of the UCL live. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal, as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: live stream the Champions League in Australia

Stan Sport is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can watch Man City vs Real Madrid for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as plenty more sports events throughout the year. Kick off for Manchester City vs Real Madrid in Australia is 5am AEST on Wednesday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid in New Zealand

Spark Sport shows up to eight Champions league matches per week live, including today's Manchester City vs Real Madrid clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 7am NZST on Wednesday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to live stream Manchester City vs Real Madrid and watch the Champions League in India tonight