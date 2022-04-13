Liverpool vs Benfica live stream: how to watch Champions League quarter-finals online and on TV, team news

After a commanding 1-3 away win in the first leg at the Estadio da Luz, Liverpool will be looking to finish off Benfica at home in this Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield today. A professional job by the Reds this evening will be rewarded with a final four showdown with either Bayern Munich or Villarreal. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Benfica live stream from anywhere today.

The team news is in, and Jurgen Klopp has made wholesale alterations to the side that started the first leg. Among the seven changes are starts for Kostas Tsimikas and veteran utility man James Milner, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane begin the game on the bench.

Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen and ex-Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi both start for Benfica.

US fans can watch Liverpool vs Benfica with a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus. US subscribers abroad should use a VPN to tune in. Those in the UK will need BT Sport.

Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz gave the Premier League side a firm grip on the tie last week. Benfica frontman Darwin Nunez looked a threat all game last Tuesday, and managed to capitalise on an error from Konate for his side's goal, underlying why so many clubs are rumoured to be targeting the striker as a summer signing – and why Liverpool can't be complacent in this second game.

The match comes sandwiched between two big games for Liverpool against Manchester City in the Premier League and FA Cup, presenting Jurgen Klopp with something of a selection dilemma for this clash.

Read on for all the information on how to watch a Liverpool vs Benfica live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Liverpool vs Benfica: live stream Champions League soccer for free without cable

You can live stream Liverpool vs Benfica on Paramount Plus, which is showing every Champions League fixture this season. Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. A subscription to the service starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch tonight's action without paying a cent. Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, the Halo TV series, all things Star Trek, and even more live sports action from CBS, including EPL soccer. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $64.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Benfica from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch tonight's Champions League action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN for a Liverpool vs Benfica live stream from anywhere

BT Sport has exclusive rights to show every 2021/22 Champions League match either on TV or online in the UK, including tonight's Liverpool vs Benfica game. It's being shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month. It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

Liverpool vs Benfica: live stream in Canada

Today's Liverpool vs Benfica game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN, which is down to show every single game of the UCL live. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal, as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Liverpool vs Benfica: live stream the Champions League in Australia

Stan Sport is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can watch Liverpool vs Benfica for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as plenty more sports events throughout the year. Kick off for Liverpool vs Benfica in Australia is 5am AEST on Thursday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch Liverpool vs Benfica in New Zealand

Spark Sport shows up to eight Champions league matches per week live, including today's Liverpool vs Benfica clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 7am NZST on Thursday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Benfica and watch the Champions League in India tonight