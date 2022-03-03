After a lengthy hiatus, Picard season 2 is finally here. And not only does it promise more high-stakes action than ever before, but Trekkies will be reunited with iconic The Next Generation (1987-1994) characters too. Below we’ll explain below how to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online, and exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US.

Warning: *Season 1 spoilers ahead*

Last season saw Picard sacrifice himself to save Data’s daughter, Soji. This time around, the retired Starfleet captain – whose consciousness was transferred to a synthetic body – finds himself confronting a familiar foe: Q, first played by John de Lancie in 1987 and who reprises his role as the omnipotent manipulator of time and space.

After Q substantially alters history, Picard and his companions Agnes, Elnor, Raffi and Cristobal must travel back in time to save the universe with the help of the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching), arriving on Earth circa 2024.

Dramatically intense and full of action, the second instalment of Picard should be a blast - especially for fans of The Next Generation. Set phasers to stun and we’ll explain below how to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online from anywhere now.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

Star Trek: Picard returns for its sophomore season on Thursday, March 3, debuting on Paramount Plus with the premiere episode entitled ‘The Star Gazer’. There will be 10 episodes in total, with new entries added weekly and available to stream from 3am ET / 12am PT. You can purchase a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month - and better still, you can get a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial right now. The service features new originals and is ideal for Star Trek fans. In addition to both seasons of Picard, its home to Star Trek: Discovery, animated series Prodigy, Lower Decks, and Strange New Worlds. Plus, it’s bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, reality TV smash Survivor, and the Rugrats 2021 revival, and full of live sports action from CBS. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online in Canada

In Canada, Trekkies can beam up new Star Trek: Picard in a few ways. Cable viewers can watch season 2 episodes weekly on the CTV Sci-Fi exclusively online from March 3 through their on-demand platform – as long as you have your cable provider details handy. Alternatively, stream season 2 through OTT service Crave. A monthly subscription costs $9.99 a month for one stream, but for that you get access to hundreds of movies, TV shows, and content from Showtime and HBO. Plus, there’s a 7-day FREE Crave trial for new subscribers to enjoy before committing too. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is available! Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online in the UK

Unlike Star Trek: Discovery, whose streaming rights were taken back by Paramount Plus from Netflix at the last minute, Star Trek: Picard will remain on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. New episodes will land on Friday, March 4, with the subsequent nine instalments dropping once a week until May 6. A monthly subscription is £7.99 a month after your whopping 30-day FREE trial, which includes heaps of excellent benefits like one-day delivery, ad-free music streaming, access to a library of hundreds of TV shows and movies, and acclaimed Amazon Original series. And, if you’re planning on a sunny break abroad but don’t want to miss all-new Star Trek: Picard, don’t fear. Purchasing a VPN means you can connect to your streaming service no matter where in the world you happen to be.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online in Australia