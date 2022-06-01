How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online from anywhere

Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny are back with more surreal satire in the third feature-length episode of South Park for TV – South Park: The Streaming Wars. And although the plot remains under wraps, it appears Cartman’s mom has finally had enough of his nonsense as he strikes out on his own. Below we explain below how to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online now from anywhere in the world.
Release date: Wednesday, June 1, 3am ET / 12am PT
Run time: 60 minutes
Director: Trey Parker
Stream: Paramount Plus
Fans can rejoice knowing they have at least five more years of South Park left after Trey Parker and Matt Stone inked a $900 million deal with Paramount Global. That extends the long-running and ever-fresh show to season 30 and greenlights the production of 14, one hour-long streaming “events” exclusively on Paramount Plus.
The third instalment The Streaming Wars arrives six months after Post-Covid and Post-Covid: The Return of Covid. Details are currently scarce, but expect plot threads from the 25th season of South Park to be picked up again: in particular, one regarding Cartman’s living situation in a hotdog van after he sabotaged his mum’s real estate career and left them both hella broke.
Meanwhile, “an epic conflict” is unfolding. Knowing South Park, that could be caused by anything: a mouldy potato chip, a world leader’s ego left unchecked, or something closer to home – the giants of the streaming world battling over viewers' money and minds, maybe? Read on below for our guide on how to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online, and stream the special episode exclusively on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) wherever you are in the world.
How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars FREE on Paramount Plus in the US
The next hella cool South Park special arrives on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, June 1 at 3am ET / 12am PT in the US.
You can purchase a subscription for Paramount Plus at just $4.99 a month. Better still, you can get a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial if you're new to the service. Don't worry if you're traveling and outside of the US.
In addition to exclusive streaming of South Park’s hour-long specials, Paramount Plus is home to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (opens in new tab), Picard, Discovery, and animated series Lower Decks. Plus, it’s bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story (opens in new tab), reality TV smash Survivor, the Rugrats 2021 revival, Halo (opens in new tab), and has a generous helping of live sports from CBS.
How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars from outside your country
If you’re travelling to another country when new South Park lands, you might struggle to watch the feature-length special due to geo-blocking restrictions.
Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream South Park: The Streaming Wars online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.
How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars FREE online in Canada
There’s no need to blame Canada, because The Streaming Wars will arrive on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) and at the same time as in the US: Wednesday June 1 at 3am ET / 12am PT.
And new subscribers in the Great White North are entitled to a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) in which they can peruse hundreds of films, TV shows and Paramount Plus content original. After that time, it’ll be CAD$5.99 a month until you cancel.
How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online in the UK
Sadly, there’s nowhere to watch these South Park specials right now. But that should change from Wednesday, June 22, when Paramount Plus officially launches in the UK! When that happens, members should get all three hour-long episodes to be released on the platform so far.
Paramount Plus will be available through Sky Cinema and to Sky Q customers completely free. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices and OTT services for a small monthly fee.
How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online in Australia
You can expect to find South Park: The Streaming Wars on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in Australia. While a specific date hasn’t been confirmed, it’ll likely be released late on Wednesday, June 1 or early Thursday morning, in line with its American debut.
A monthly subscription is AUD$8.99, which provides you with TV series like NCIS: Hawaii, Yellowjackets, Queen of the Universe, Paw Patrol and Dexter: New Blood, in addition to live sports, Paramount Originals, ViacomCBS content and films fresh from cinemas. And, before you pay a single Aussie dollar, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) first.
