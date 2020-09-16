How to get watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch

Your Apple Watch is about to get even better with a brand new software update called watchOS 7 that is now available on a variety of versions of the Apple's smartwatch.

After the first ever watchOS public beta, the company has begun rolling out the new software update to existing devices and it's ready for many who want the latest features on their wrist.

What does the update bring? We've been excited for all the perks coming in the next version of watchOS, especially the official sleep-tracking app which is a first for the company.

Below we'll talk you through how to get watchOS 7's software running on your phone right away with our step by step guide.

1. Is your Apple Watch watchOS 7 compatible?

The first thing you’ll want to do is double check your Apple Watch can actually run watchOS 7. You’ll need an Apple Watch 3 or newer to get the latest software, so if you have an Apple Watch Series 1 or an Apple Watch Series 2 then you’re out of luck.

The exact devices that can run watchOS 7 are below:

2. You'll need to download iOS 14 first

To be able to download watchOS 7, you'll need to have iOS 14 downloaded onto your iPhone. To do that, you can just head to Settings > General > Software Update on your iOS device and follow the instructions.

Need to know more? How to get iOS 14 on your iPhone

3. Ensure your watch has enough charge

To be able to download this software update, you'll need your smartwatch to have at least 50% charge. Ideally, you'll have the watch fully charged up and ready to go but you may need to place it in its cradle and go make a cup of tea for a little while now.

4. How to download and install watchOS 7

Once you're charged, you should be ready to download the software. Make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi and near to your watch, plus you'll want to check that your devices are definitely paired.

Next, open the Apple Watch app on your phone, tap on ‘My Watch’, and then tap General > Software Update.

You should find the latest build of watchOS listed here, which right now should be watchOS 7, so tap that, accept any terms and conditions, enter your iPhone or Apple Watch passcode if asked for either and the update should start.

You will know it’s working because a progress wheel will appear on your Apple Watch. At that point just leave it to download and install the update – depending on your internet speed this could take a while, but make sure you don’t quit the Apple Watch app or restart either device until it’s done.

When the watchOS 7 update is finished your Apple Watch will restart automatically and you’ll now have access to all the new goodies.