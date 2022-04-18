Boston Marathon live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

The world's most prestigious marathon returns to its traditional Patriots' Day slot for the first time in three years, and the field is deeper than ever. Olympic gold medallist Peres Jepchirchir headlines the women's race and reigning champion Benson Kipruto is one of several recent former winners in contention, and you can follow our guide as we explain how to watch a 2022 Boston Marathon live stream from anywhere in the world.
Date: Monday, April 18
Start time: 9.02am ET / 6.02am PT / 2.02pm BST / 11.02pm AEST
Live stream: Peacock TV / USA Network via Sling TV discount or FREE fuboTV trial | Discovery+ (UK) | FloTrack (AU) | TSN (CA)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free
30,000 gluttons for punishment are set to pound the 26.2 miles of pavement from Main Street, Hopkinton to Boylston, Boston, where that iconic yellow finish line lies in wait. But that's only if they can endure the spirit-breaker and the soul-taker that is Heartbreak Hill, one of the most infamous climbs to runners everywhere.
Jepchirchir is looking to add a Boston Marathon triumph to her impressive resume, which includes victories at last year's Olympics and New York Marathon. Her main competiton is expected to come from Olympic bronze medallist Molly Seidel, and her Kenyan compatriots Joyciline Jepkosgei and Edna Kiplagat.
Kipruto was a surprise winner last year, but he's got a target on his back this time around, with past champions Lawrence Cherono, Yuki Kawauchi, Geoffrey Kirui, Berhanu Lemi and Lelisa Desisa all in the running, as well as Geoffrey Kamworor, who's had a terrible time with injuries.
Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Boston Marathon live stream from anywhere.
2022 Boston Marathon start time: schedule
All times are given in ET
- 9.02am - Men’s wheelchair
- 9.05am - Women’s wheelchair
- 9.30am - Handcycles and duos
- 9.37am - Elite men
- 9.45am - Elite women
- 9.50am - Para athletics
- 10am - Wave 1
- 10.25am - Wave 2
- 10.50am - Wave 3
- 11.15am - Wave 4
How to watch 2022 Boston Marathon: live stream in the US without cable
The 2022 Boston Marathon is being shown on both USA Network and Peacock TV in the US, with coverage getting underway at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT, running until 1pm ET / 10am PT.
Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.
OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get $10 off your first month.
Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN.
Prices start at $64.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial.
If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.
How to watch Boston Marathon from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the event, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Boston Marathon live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch Boston Marathon from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to live stream Boston Marathon in Canada
In Canada, you can watch the 2022 Boston Marathon on TSN, with coverage starting at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Monday morning.
If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Boston Marathon live stream.
If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.
If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.
2022 Boston Marathon live stream: how to watch in the UK
Torture fans based in the UK can watch the 2022 Boston Marathon on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+, with coverage set to begin at 2pm BST on Monday afternoon.
A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.
If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.
How to watch the Boston Marathon: live stream in Australia
In Australia, the 2022 Boston Marathon is being shown on FloTrack, which costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 for a year.
FloTrack covers loads of track and field events, live and on demand, and offers FloTrack Originals, all of which you can watch online or on your device with the FloSport app, which is compatible with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast.
Brace yourself for a late night though, with FloTrack's coverage set to begin at 11.30pm AEST on Monday night.
Abroad right now? A good VPN will help you tap into your home coverage no matter where in the world you are right now.