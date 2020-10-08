Xbox deals: design a custom Xbox One controller and save £10 before October 14

If you’ve ever wanted to design your very own custom Xbox One controller (who hasn’t?) now is the perfect time. Xbox Design Lab is knocking £10 off each personalised pad you make before the service halts on October 14, returning in 2021.

With Xbox Design Lab, you can create a pad that suits your personality and playstyle. There’s a variety of different finishes and colours to choose from, allowing you to personalise everything from the face buttons to the bumpers. You can also add some luxury touches such as rubberised grips and get a message or your Gamertag laser-engraved onto your controller.

With the new Camo and Shadow finishes, there’s even more opportunities to come up with some truly unique designs, so let your imagination run wild and create an Xbox One controller that suits you. Remember: the Xbox One controller works on both the upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It can also connect to Windows 10 PCs via Bluetooth and Android phones for cloud gaming.

Xbox Design Lab deal:

Customise your Xbox One controller: £59.99 £49.99 at Xbox Design Lab

Save £10 and make an Xbox One controller that's personal to you, or design a pad that fits your partner's personality. The Xbox Design Lab service is due to halt on October 14, so don't miss out on your chance to snag a custom controller before the service's planned return in 2021.

View Deal

With Prime Day taking place on October 13-14, it's likely we'll see some discounts on Xbox One and PS4 controllers, as well as the best Xbox One games. We'll be bringing you all the best deals during Amazon's sales extravaganza, so stay tuned to TechRadar.

Want the best pad available for Xbox One? Check out today's best deals on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 below.