Want a cheap projector? Grab 33% off the impressive Anker Prizm II

Are you in the market for a cheap projector? Well, today's your lucky day – Amazon has posted a fantastic deal on the Anker Prizm II, knocking £20 knocked off the retail price.

Not impressed? Well, if you apply the £80 voucher that's available for this full HD projector, that adds up to a discount of £100, a reduction of 33% from the original £290 asking price.

You'll have to be quick if you want to take advantage though; that voucher is only valid until August 15.

The best projectors you can buy this year

The Anker Prizm II might not be the smallest projector in the world – in fact, it’s something of a tank – but the power it’s packing under the hood makes it fantastic TV alternative, perfect for watching films and TV shows, as well as blowing up your video games to giant proportions.

When we reviewed the budget projector, we were impressed by the sound and image quality, as well as its inbuilt Keystone correction, that ensures your picture looks great however you orientate the Anker Prizm II.

Check out the deal below:

Anker Prizm II projector £289.99 £189.99 at Amazon

At its original asking price, the Anker Prizm II was a great cheap projector – but with this huge discount, it's a total bargain, too. With its easily customizable settings and great sound quality, it's a great option for anyone who wants to project their TV shows, films, and games, completely fuss-free. Deal ends August 15.View Deal

How do I get this deal?

This particular deal isn't as straightforward as a simple price drop; to get the full £100 off the Anker Prizm II's original price, you'll need to apply a voucher to your order.

All you have to do, is select the box next to 'apply £80 voucher' (see below).

(Image credit: Amazon)

You'll need to login to your Amazon account if you haven't already done so. Once you've ticked that box, the discount will be applied at checkout.

Don't forget: the voucher is only valid until August 15, so you'll have to hurry up if you want to get your hands on this already cheap projector for a very low price.